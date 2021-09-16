MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

Sep 15, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Adam Frazier (12) singles to right field against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory.

Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, helping San Diego (75-70) build a 7-3 lead and hold on to end a five-game losing streak.

Thairo Estrada, Kris Bryant, Steven Duggar and Brandon Belt hit solo homers for the Giants (95-51), who saw their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53) in the National League West trimmed to 1 1/2 games.

The Padres scored two runs against Giants opener Dominic Leone (3-4) in the first inning and never trailed, leading by as much as 5-0 after a three-run second.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3

Julio Urias went five solid innings to increase his major-league-leading win total to 18 as Los Angeles finished off a three-game sweep of visiting Arizona.

The second-place Dodgers, chasing their ninth consecutive National League West title, moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Giants. Max Muncy homered, Justin Turner had three hits and Gavin Lux drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its sixth consecutive game.

Christian Walker hit a home run and Henry Ramos had a two-run single for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the ninth time in their past 11 games. Arizona is now 2-14 against the Dodgers this season and finished 1-9 at Dodger Stadium.

Phillies 6, Cubs 5

Andrew Knapp scored on a walk-off passed ball to give Philadelphia a win over visiting Chicago in the second game of their three-game series.

Knapp singled to lead off the ninth and was on third with two outs when a breaking ball from Trevor Megill (1-2) appeared to cross up catcher Robinson Chirinos. The ball hit his glove and caromed toward the third-base dugout, allowing Knapp to score easily.

J.T. Realmuto and Freddy Galvis both homered and each delivered three hits for the Phillies (73-72), who had dropped six of their previous seven games and now sit three games back of the second NL wild-card spot.

Red Sox 9, Mariners 4

Boston scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat host Seattle and keep pace in the American League wild-card chase.

The Red Sox remained tied with Toronto and the New York Yankees for the AL's two wild-card playoff berths. The Mariners dropped four games back in their bid for their first postseason appearance since 2001.

Boston's Jack Lopez, who started the 10th as the runner at second base, advanced to third on a single by Alex Verdugo and broke a 3-3 tie by scoring on a passed ball to begin the rally.

Yankees 4, Orioles 3

Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and New York beat host Baltimore after blowing a one-run lead in the eighth.

The Yankees earned their third straight win and they remain tied with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox for the two American League wild-card spots. Starter Nestor Cortes Jr. logged a career-high 11 strikeouts and allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third.

Baltimore took its fifth straight loss. Austin Hays slugged a solo shot in the sixth before his two-run homer in the eighth. Baltimore left-hander John Means allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Blue Jays 6, Rays 3

Left-hander Robbie Ray struck out 13 in seven innings, Bo Bichette matched his career best with five RBIs and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay to take two of the three games in the series.

Bichette hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Ray (12-5) held the Rays to one run and four hits with no walks, while falling one short of his career best for strikeouts.

Tampa Bay right-hander Michael Wacha (3-5) allowed six runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Rockies 3, Braves 2 (10 innings)

Raimel Tapia lined a single past the drawn-in infield to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and lead visiting Colorado over Atlanta.

Colton Welker, who began the inning as the runner at second base, advanced to third on an infield grounder by Dom Nunez and easily scored on Tapia's single off A.J. Minter (2-6). Colorado improved to 5-1 on its 10-game road trip. The Rockies lead the season series 4-2.

First-place Atlanta lost for the third time in four games and saw its lead in the National League East shrink to 3 1/2 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Indians 12, Twins 3

Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes each homered as Cleveland cruised to a victory over host Minnesota in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Myles Straw and Reyes each had three hits, and Bradley added two hits and three RBIs for Cleveland, which finished with 14 hits. Cal Quantrill (6-3) won his second consecutive start against the Twins, allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Miguel Sano homered and doubled and had three RBIs for Minnesota, which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games. Griffin Jax (3-4) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out three.

A's 12, Royals 10

Elvis Andrus went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs as Oakland amassed a season-high 18 hits while defeating host Kansas City.

Oakland's Sean Manaea (10-9) survived a shaky start to pick up the win. He allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Carlos Hernandez (6-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks in four-plus innings. He fanned three. Kansas City's Andrew Benintendi tied a career high with five hits and added four RBIs.

Astros 7, Rangers 2

Jose Urquidy produced his longest start in nearly three months and Jake Meyers, Marwin Gonzalez and Kyle Tucker homered as Houston won at Arlington, Texas.

Urquidy (7-3) allowed one run on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings in his third start since returning from a two-month stint on the injured list.

Tucker finished 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Willie Calhoun had two hits and a run for the Rangers, who had won seven of their previous nine games.

Tigers 4, Brewers 1

Matt Manning collected his first victory in over a month, Dustin Garneau hit a solo home run and drove in two runs, and host Detroit topped Milwaukee.

Manning (4-6), a rookie making his 15th start, allowed one run on two hits with three walks and a career-high six strikeouts. His last victory came on Aug. 12. Michael Fulmer struck out four in the last two innings while posting his ninth save.

Derek Hill ripped an RBI triple and Miguel Cabrera contributed a run-scoring double for Detroit, which won for the fifth time in six games.

Angels 3, White Sox 2

Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and visiting Los Angeles held on for a win over Chicago.

Phil Gosselin and Luis Rengifo drove in one run apiece for the Angels. Mike Mayers (5-5) got the victory in relief, striking out all three batters he faced. Raisel Iglesias worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth to record his 32nd save.

Yoan Moncada homered for the White Sox, and Yasmani Grandal added an RBI single.

Pirates 5, Reds 4

Wilmer Difo raced home from second base on a groundout in the ninth inning as Pittsburgh handed visiting Cincinnati its fourth straight loss.

With one out against reliever Mychal Givens (3-3), Difo hit a pinch-hit, ground-rule double to left. The Reds intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds. Colin Moran then grounded to first baseman Joey Votto, who bobbled before tossing the ball to Givens to get Moran out. Givens spun and threw home, where Difo was safe.

Yoshi Tsutsugo had an RBI double and an RBI single while Reynolds contributed an RBI triple for the Pirates, who have won four of five.

Marlins 8, Nationals 6

Jesus Sanchez hit two home runs, the second one coming in the ninth inning, and visiting Miami rallied to beat Washington.

Miami trailed 6-4 to start the ninth, but an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and a fielder's choice groundout by Bryan De La Cruz tied the score. Sanchez then connected for a two-run homer off Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.

The Marlins were 1-66 when trailing after eight innings before Wednesday's comeback.

Cardinals 11, Mets 4

Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader each drove in two runs during a five-run first inning for St. Louis, which remained atop the race for the second National League wild card by completing a three-game sweep of host New York.

The Cardinals have won seven of eight. Dylan Carlson had an RBI single in the first against Tylor Megill for the Cardinals, who finished with 16 hits while receiving at least one hit from every starter. Jon Lester (6-6) won his 199th career game by allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Pete Alonso homered in the second, Jeff McNeil scored on an error in the third and Kevin Pillar went deep in the sixth for the Mets. Megill (3-5) gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over three-plus innings.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.