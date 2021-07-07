MLB roundup: Phillies outslug Cubs 15-10

2021-07-07 08:23:19 GMT+00:00 - Andrew McCutchen drilled a first-inning grand slam, Bryce Harper had five hits and four RBIs and Jean Segura added four hits as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies topped the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night, sending Chicago to its 11th straight defeat.

McCutchen connected against Jake Arrieta four batters into the game, and the Phillies reached their former teammate for three more runs in the second. Rhys Hoskins, who was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, punctuated that rally with a two-run double.

That hit chased Arrieta, who allowed seven runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. Arrieta (5-9) has yielded 10 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings over his past two starts.

Aaron Nola (6-5) struck out eight while allowing four runs in six innings for the win. Javier Baez collected his 10th career multi-homer game for the Cubs, and he drove in four runs.

Yankees 12, Mariners 1

Luke Voit went 5-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, sparking New York over host Seattle.

Jameson Taillon (4-4) threw seven innings for the Yankees, who won for just the third time in their past 10 games. Taillon allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out nine, equaling his season best. New York got three-run homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor.

Mariners starter Justus Sheffield (5-8), who made his major league debut for the Yankees in 2018, lasted only 1 2/3 innings while losing his fourth straight decision. He allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Angels 5, Red Sox 3

Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings, David Fletcher had four hits to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and Los Angeles beat Boston in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking none. At the plate, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 17th save, though he gave up a solo homer to Hunter Renfroe.

Fletcher had two doubles and two singles, drove in a run and scored while extending his career-best hitting streak. Los Angeles' Max Stassi finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Royals 7, Reds 6

Salvador Perez hit a walk-off single to the wall in the ninth inning, capping a four-run rally as Kansas City defeated visiting Cincinnati.

The Royals scored six runs off the Reds' bullpen in the final two innings. Kansas City earned just its third victory in 14 games. Cincinnati saw its five-game winning streak end.

Andrew Benintendi and Nicky Lopez each drove in two runs for the Royals, and Kyle Farmer (two RBIs) and Tyler Stephenson each had three hits for the Reds.

Cardinals 6, Giants 5

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt delivered a two-run single to lead St. Louis over host San Francisco.

Edmundo Sosa also homered and Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single as the Cardinals defeated the Giants for the second straight night to open a three-game series. Arenado, Molina and Sosa each had three hits for the Cardinals. Goldschmidt added two of St. Louis' 13 hits.

Brandon Crawford had four hits and three RBIs and Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and drove in one for San Francisco, which has lost six of its past nine games. Giants All-Star catcher Buster Posey (left thumb) sat out his second consecutive game.

Marlins 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Starling Marte scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning on a wild pitch/throwing error, leading host Miami past Los Angeles.

David Hess (2-0) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief. He has two victories in two career appearances with the Marlins.

The unearned run in the 10th made a loser of Blake Treinen (2-4), who retired all three batters he faced. The Dodgers entered the series on a nine-game win streak but have dropped the first two games against the Marlins.

Padres 7, Nationals 4

Wil Myers drove in five runs and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits, including a tiebreaking single, as San Diego defeated visiting Washington to even the teams' four-game series at a win apiece.

Myers hit a three-run homer in the fourth, had a sacrifice fly in the Padres' three-run fifth and doubled home Machado in the seventh. Machado was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs. Myers was 2-for-3 with the homer and double. The Padres had 14 hits.

Juan Soto and Josh Harrison homered for the Nationals, who got three hits from Yan Gomes.

Astros 9, Athletics 6

Yordan Alvarez slugged a pair of home runs and Jose Altuve added a two-run single as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat visiting Oakland.

Alvarez, making his return from the paternity list after missing the final three games of a four-game set in Cleveland, bashed a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth that knotted the score at 6-6.

Houston trailed 6-2 before rallying with a run in the fourth inning and three-run uprisings in the fifth and sixth. Elvis Andrus had three hits and scored twice for Oakland.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

Pedro Severino, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander hit two-run homers, Spenser Watkins won his first major league start and Baltimore defeated visiting Toronto.

The Orioles stopped a three-game losing streak by winning the opener of a three-game series. Watkins (1-0), who had pitched one major league inning before the start, allowed one run, three hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Randal Grichuk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added solo shots for the Blue Jays. Toronto starter Steven Matz (7-4) gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in four-plus innings.

Twins 4, White Sox 1

Carlos Rodon allowed one run over six innings and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Chicago over Minnesota in a game played in a steady rain in Minneapolis.

Rodon (7-3) scattered seven hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out eight en route to just his second win in his past 10 starts. Liam Hendriks, aided by a diving catch in the gap in left-center by Billy Hamilton, retired all six batters he faced for his American League-leading 22nd save.

Alex Kirilloff and Miguel Sano each had two hits for Minnesota, which had a three-game home winning streak snapped. Jose Berrios (7-3) took the loss despite allowing just two runs (one earned) on one hit over seven innings. Berrios, who retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced, struck out 10.

Pirates 2, Braves 1

Bryan Reynolds drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to lift Pittsburgh past visiting Atlanta for its third straight win.

Rodolfo Castro led off the bottom of the ninth by drawing a walk from Tyler Matzek (0-3) -- his first time on base in the majors. Adam Frazier singled, advancing Castro to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes walked to load the bases, and Reynolds drew a walk and force in Castro.

Reynolds also had a sacrifice fly as he accounted for both RBIs for Pittsburgh. Pirates starter Chad Kuhl went six innings, allowing one run and four hits with seven strikeouts. Richard Rodriguez (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth. Orlando Arcia homered for the Braves, who have lost three of four.

Rangers 10, Tigers 5

John Hicks homered for the fourth time in as many games and drove in three runs as Texas evened its three-game series against Detroit with a victory in Arlington, Texas.

Hicks became the first player ever to homer four times in his first four games as a Ranger. Brock Holt and Adolis Garcia added solo homers and David Dahl contributed three hits and two RBIs for Texas, which won for the seventh time in 11 games.

The Tigers' three-game winning streak came to an end despite homers from Robbie Grossman, Jake Rogers and Eric Haase.

Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3

David Peralta drove in the winning run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth as Arizona beat Colorado in Phoenix.

Peralta also doubled and Stephen Vogt had two hits for the Diamondbacks. Closer Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched the top of the ninth to get the victory.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits for Colorado, which lost for the ninth time in 10 road games and dropped to a major-league-worst 6-32 away from home.

