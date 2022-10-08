MLB roundup: Phillies stun Cardinals in ninth as playoffs begin

Oct 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) celebrates with teammates following their 6-3 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports















October 8 - Jean Segura hit a decisive two-run single in a six-run ninth inning as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 to open their best-of-three National League wild-card series.

The Phillies trailed 2-0 entering the ninth but launched their comeback when Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley had trouble finding the strike zone.

Helsley, who jammed the middle finger on his pitching hand Tuesday, allowed J.T. Realmuto's one-out single to start his issues. He walked Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos to load the bases before hitting Alec Bohm to force in a run and pull the Phillies within 2-1.

Andrew Pallante replaced Helsley (0-1) and allowed Segura's two-run single through the glove of Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman against a drawn-in infield for a 3-2 lead. Bryson Stott had a run-producing fielder's choice, Brandon Marsh followed with an RBI single and Kyle Schwarber had a sacrifice fly for the sixth run of the inning.

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0

Right-hander Luis Castillo pitched 7 1/3 innings, Cal Raleigh homered and visiting Seattle defeated Toronto in the opener of an American League wild-card series.

Castillo (1-0) allowed six hits and a hit batter while striking out five.

Raleigh's two-run home run keyed a three-run first inning for the Mariners, who were playing in their first postseason game since 2001. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (0-1) allowed four runs, four hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

Guardians 2, Rays 1

Jose Ramirez belted a two-run homer and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning as Cleveland opened its best-of-three American League wild-card series with a win over visiting Tampa Bay.

Bieber (1-0) outdueled Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan (0-1), allowing one run on three hits over 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Emmanuel Clase earned the save after recording the final four outs.

Amed Rosario and Ramirez had two hits apiece for the AL Central champion Guardians. Jose Siri homered for the Rays' only run, while McClanahan tossed seven innings of two-run ball.

