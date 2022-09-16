MLB roundup: Rays’ all-Latin lineup blasts Blue Jays

Sep 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays featured an all-Latin lineup while shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a five-game series.

Isaac Paredes added a solo home run and had two RBIs for the Rays, who had lost five of their previous six games. Manuel Margot contributed a three-run double in a six-run ninth on Roberto Clemente Day.

All nine batters in the Rays' starting lineup were Latin American, a first in Major League Baseball history. Three of those players were Dominican, and two apiece were born in Cuba and Venezuela. Colombia and Mexico were also represented in the lineup.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (12-5) came off the injured list and allowed three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Diamondbacks 4, Padres 0

Arizona right-hander Drey Jameson held San Diego to two hits over seven scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading Arizona to a victory in Phoenix.

Ketel Marte, Emmanuel Rivera and Carson Kelly hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks. The 6-foot, 165-pound Jameson issued one walk and struck out five. He finished his outing by retiring the last nine Padres he faced.

The Padres (78-66) took a second straight loss, reducing their lead over the idle Milwaukee Brewers (76-67) to 1 1/2 games in the race for the third National League wild-card berth. San Diego finished with three hits in its 10th shutout loss of the season. The Padres have scored just five runs in their past four games.

Reds 3, Cardinals 2

Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit home runs to power visiting Cincinnati past St. Louis, ending a six-game losing streak.

Cincinnati starting pitcher Chase Anderson (1-3) allowed one run on one hit and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (11-12) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Mets 7, Pirates 1

Carlos Carrasco struck out a season-high 11 batters over six innings and New York designated hitters accounted for four RBIs in a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer as the Mets (90-55) snapped a three-game losing streak -- tied for their longest of the season -- and increased their lead to one game over the idle Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak -- tied for their highest of the season -- for the Pirates, who were trying to win five straight for the first time since April 2019.

Twins 3, Royals 2

Carlos Correa and Nick Gordon homered and five Minnesota relievers combined to pitch five shutout innings as the Twins completed a three-game series sweep of Kansas City in Minneapolis.

It was the third time this season that Minnesota swept the Royals in a series. The Twins, who open a five-game series at American League Central leader Cleveland on Friday night, closed within four games of the Guardians.

Trevor Megill (4-3), the first of five Minnesota relievers, picked up the win with a hitless fifth inning. Jhoan Duran bounced back from allowing back-to-back singles to begin the ninth to earn his seventh save.

Astros 5, A's 2

Aledmys Diaz smacked a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and Lance McCullers Jr. recorded his highest regular-season strikeout total in more than four years as host Houston downed Oakland.

The Astros extended their winning streak to five games and have won 13 of their past 16. The victory over Oakland in the opener of a four-game set clinched the season series for Houston, which has secured season-series victories over each of its American League West rivals.

McCullers did not factor into the decision but was excellent nonetheless while fanning 11. He allowed two hits, issued four walks and gave up two runs over six strong innings. Seth Martinez (1-1) got his first career victory with one scoreless inning of relief.

Marlins 5, Phillies 3

Jordan Groshans hit his first major league homer and Bryan De La Cruz added a three-run shot and a sacrifice fly as host Miami knocked off Philadelphia.

Miami, which snapped a two-game skid, got a quality start from Pablo Lopez (9-10). He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

The Phillies had their five-game winning streak snapped, getting only a solo homer by Kyle Schwarber and two RBIs from Brandon Marsh. Schwarber leads the National League with 38 dingers. Marsh went 4-for-4, falling a homer short of the cycle.

White Sox 8, Guardians 2

Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by visiting Chicago, helping the club to a win over Cleveland in a makeup game.

Jose Abreu had three hits and two RBIs. Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus also homered for the White Sox, who pulled within three games of the first-place Guardians in the American League Central. Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Lynn (7-5) struck out six and walked one to improve to 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA in three starts this month.

Myles Straw had three hits and scored a run, and Amed Rosario and Will Benson each had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians. Hunter Gaddis (0-2) allowed all five home runs in his second MLB start.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.