MLB roundup: Red Sox get rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees by holding on for a 6-5 victory Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a walk on a pitch that resulted in New York hitting coach Marcus Thames screaming from the dugout and the ejection of bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Red Sox had runners at second and third following a sacrifice bunt, and Bogaerts restored Boston's lead on his shot off Luis Cessa (1-1) to the gap in left-center field to give Boston a 6-4 lead.

Bogaerts had given the Red Sox a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and his double gave Boston its first three-game sweep in New York since June 7-9, 2011.

The Red Sox blew a 4-3 lead when Matt Barnes (2-1) allowed a game-tying double to Gleyber Torres in the ninth. He stranded runners at first and third by striking out pinch hitter Rougned Odor on a full-count pitch that replays showed was outside and resulted in the ejection of New York third base coach Phil Nevin by plate umpire Gabe Morales.

Cubs 4, Giants 3

Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs to continue his torrid start to the season, and Chicago rallied to beat host San Francisco to avoid a four-game sweep.

Wisdom's multi-homer performance gave him seven home runs in only 13 games this season. LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for the Giants, who lost for only the second time in their last nine contests. Buster Posey and Donovan Solano had one RBI apiece for San Francisco.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-4) gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto (4-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 14th save.

Mets 6, Padres 2

Marcus Stroman allowed one unearned run and added a run-scoring double, and Dominic Smith and James McCann homered as visiting New York defeated San Diego to gain a split of a four-game series.

Behind Jacob deGrom and Stroman, the Mets won the final two games of the series while holding San Diego to two runs (one unearned) on 10 hits over 18 innings. The right-handed Stroman (5-4) gave up just four hits over 6 2/3 innings and issued a season-high four walks to go with seven strikeouts.

The Padres were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and were turned away in a second straight game with the bases loaded and one out when catcher Webster Rivas grounded into a double play to end the fourth.

Orioles 18, Indians 5

Cedric Mullins homered to start the first inning and went 3-for-4 on the day as Baltimore banged out 21 hits en route to a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Mullins reached base five times for the second straight game and drove in two along with scoring two runs. Before lining out in the eighth, Mullins had nine hits in a row, one short of Ken Singleton's team record.

Mullins went 1-for-3 in Friday's win and 5-for-5 Saturday, finishing the series 9-for-12 as the Orioles won their second consecutive series at home.

White Sox 3, Tigers 0

Tony La Russa moved into sole possession of second place on the managerial win list with 2,764 victories as Chicago held on for a shutout win over visiting Detroit.

La Russa surpassed fellow Hall of Famer John McGraw, who won 2,763 games during his career. He now trails only Hall of Famer Connie Mack, who won 3,731 games.

Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the White Sox at the plate. Chicago won three of four games in the series against its division rival and improved to 23-10 at home. Jonathan Schoop and Eric Haase each doubled, which marked the only extra-base hits for Detroit.

Phillies 12, Nationals 6

J.T. Realmuto and Brad Miller homered and Philadelphia defeated visiting Washington for the second straight game.

Realmuto's three-run shot in the sixth inning was his 100th career home run, his fifth of the season.

Sam Coonrod (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and the Phillies scored seven runs in the fourth inning to win the rubber match in the series, their first series win since taking two of three at Washington from May 11-13.

Twins 2, Royals 1

Minnesota almost wasted a great scoring opportunity, but Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the win over host Kansas City.

The Twins also benefited from a triple play, the first the Royals have hit into since 2012. Luke Farrell (1-0) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Twins starter Bailey Ober lasted four innings. Taylor Rogers earned his fifth save in seven chances as Minnesota gained a split of the four-game series.

Brady Singer (3-5) took the loss after giving up two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three. Miguel Sano drove in the Twins' other run. Minnesota pulled off the triple play when first baseman Sano caught a popped up sacrifice bunt attempt, and the Twins doubled off runners on second and first.

Marlins 3, Pirates 1

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) hits a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.

Jesus Aguilar hit a towering home run and right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched eight strong innings as visiting Miami ended an eight-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh.

Aguilar also had a single, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for Miami, which avoided being swept in the four-game series.

Alcantara (3-5) gave up one unearned run and six hits, walked two and struck out six. Yimi Garcia pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Astros 6, Blue Jays 3

Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick hit solo homers, Luis Garcia struck out eight in six innings and Houston defeated Toronto at the Blue Jays' temporary home in Buffalo, N.Y.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits, two walks and one RBI and Kyle Tucker added two hits and two RBIs for Houston in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Garcia (5-3) held the Blue Jays to one run, three hits and two walks. Ryan Pressly pitched around a walk in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Braves 4, Dodgers 2

Max Fried allowed one run over six innings to lead Atlanta to a win against visiting Los Angeles in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Fried (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Ehire Adrianza had two hits, Ender Inciarte drove in two runs and Abraham Almonte and Ozzie Albies each contributed RBI doubles for the Braves.

Brewers 2, Diamondbacks 0

Corbin Burnes struck out a career-high 13 batters and host Milwaukee got solo homers from Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor in a victory against reeling Arizona.

The Brewers completed a four-game series sweep and the Diamondbacks suffered their 17th straight road loss.

Burnes (3-4) had not earned a win since April 20 but was dominant on Sunday. He allowed just four hits without a walk on a career-high 106 pitches to help the Brewers win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Reds 8, Cardinals 7

Jesse Winker hit three homers and drove in six runs as visiting Cincinnati edged St. Louis to complete a four-game series sweep.

The Cardinals rallied from a 7-0 deficit to tie the game, but Winker's ninth-inning homer off closer Alex Reyes decided the game.

The Reds won for the sixth time in their past seven games. The reeling Cardinals have lost five consecutive games and seven of their past eight.

Rays 7, Rangers 1

Rookie Taylor Walls' tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning helped Tampa Bay over Texas in Arlington.

Tampa Bay tallied three times in the eighth and four more times in the ninth to win two of three from Texas and improve to 6-0-1 in its past seven series. Walls recorded his first career game-winning hit by going 3-for-5, and Austin Meadows pushed his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-hit day and a pair of RBIs.

Brock Holt and Jason Martin each had two hits for the Rangers, who allowed five unearned runs in the loss. Texas starter Dane Dunning was sharp over five scoreless innings. The Rays scratched out just three singles and two walks against the right-hander, who struck out six.

Rockies 3, Athletics 1

German Marquez tossed six strong innings as Colorado beat visiting Oakland to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Elvis Andrus had two hits for the Athletics, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Marquez (4-5) allowed one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The right-hander has a 1.04 ERA over his past four starts covering 26 innings.

Mariners 9, Angels 5

Logan Gilbert, Seattle's top pitching prospect, earned his first major league victory as the Mariners defeated Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Donovan Walton went 2-for-3 and homered with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Mariners, who split the four-game series. Gilbert (1-2), a first-round pick in 2018, went five innings and allowed one run on two hits. The right-hander walked four and struck out seven.

Patrick Sandoval (0-2) threw six innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out a career-high 10. Justin Upton had a pair of hits, two runs, two RBIs and his 13th home run of the season.

