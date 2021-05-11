May 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) congratulates left fielder Tyler Naquin (12) on his three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Naquin hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs Monday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds spanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1.

Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer, Tucker Barnhart and Nick Castellanos each hit a two-run double, and Nick Senzel had a two-run single and an RBI double for the Reds.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-1) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jacob Stallings homered for the Pirates. Mitch Keller (2-4) lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs and seven hits.

Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

Trey Mancini hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth as Baltimore defeated visiting Boston in the finale of a four-game series.

The Red Sox won the first three games of the series and had beaten the Orioles six straight times overall -- all in Baltimore. The Orioles swept a three-game set in Boston to open the season.

Baltimore's Jorge Lopez gave up one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five without a walk and recorded his longest outing of the season.

Giants 3, Rangers 1

Mauricio Dubon concluded a tense eight-pitch at-bat with a two-out, tiebreaking single in a two-run seventh inning, sending San Francisco to a victory over visiting Texas.

Alex Wood (4-0) combined with two relievers on a six-hitter, helping deliver the Giants their third win in four outings on the current five-game homestand. Wood pitched seven innings of one-run ball. The Giants got a solo homer from Brandon Belt.

Khris Davis tripled and scored for the Rangers' lone run. Texas starter Kyle Gibson fired six innings of one-run ball before John King (4-2) took the loss in relief.

Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 2

Luke Weaver pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Miami in Phoenix. Weaver (2-3) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run double, and Pavin Smith scored twice as the Diamondbacks prevailed in their first game back home after an 0-6 road trip. Smith also robbed Sandy Leon of a solo homer with a leaping catch in right field to end the game.

Miami's Jordan Holloway (1-1), making his first major league start in his seventh appearance, lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned). Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Angels 5, Astros 4

Jared Walsh and Justin Upton belted back-to-back home runs to key a four-run sixth inning as Los Angeles rallied to defeat host Houston.

Walsh finished 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs to offset quiet nights from Mike Trout (0-for-3, two walks) and Shohei Ohtani (0-for-5, three strikeouts). Jose Suarez (1-0) followed the Angels' opener and worked four innings to get the win. Raisel Iglesias, the last of six Angels pitchers, held on for the save.

The Astros got RBI doubles from Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Myles Straw plus a run-scoring single from Straw as they established a 4-1 lead through five innings. Brandon Bielak (1-2) took the loss, charged with two runs in one-third of an inning as he was unable to quell the Angels' uprising.

--Field Level Media

