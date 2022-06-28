MLB roundup: Rockies' Chad Kuhl shuts out Dodgers

June 28 - Chad Kuhl pitched the first shutout and first complete game of his career, scattering three hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Monday in Denver.

Kuhl (5-5) kept the Dodgers off balance all night while striking out five without walking a batter in a 102-pitch effort.

Jose Iglesias homered and Randal Grichuk, Brendan Rodgers and Connor Joe finished with two hits each for Colorado, which welcomed Kris Bryant back to the lineup for the first time since May 22.

Gavin Lux had two hits and Tyler Anderson (8-1) took his first loss as a member of the Dodgers. The left-hander threw six solid innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two.

Yankees 9, A's 5

Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead double after Oakland catcher Sean Murphy was charged with catcher's interference for the second time in the seventh inning as host New York rallied for a victory.

Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Trevino each had two RBIs for the Yankees, who posted their major-league-best 23rd comeback win of the season. Stanton and teammate Anthony Rizzo hit solo homers.

The A's got a three-run double from Elvis Andrus, who collected two of the team's six hits.

Nationals 3, Pirates 2

Maikel Franco's two-run, eighth-inning homer lifted host Washington past Pittsburgh.

Luis Garcia led off the eighth with a double off Chris Stratton (4-4). With two outs, Franco hit the first pitch into the visitors' bullpen in left-center for his seventh homer of the season. Franco improved to 4-for-8 with two homers in his career against Stratton.

Oneil Cruz homered and Hoy Park had two hits for the Pirates, who have lost four straight.

Twins 11, Guardians 1

Minnesota hit three home runs, including a three-run shot by Gary Sanchez in the second inning, to rout host Cleveland.

Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa also went deep for the Twins, who won their third consecutive game. Sonny Gray (4-1) threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (4-6) yielded seven runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings. He fanned seven.

Cardinals 9, Marlins 0

Juan Yepez hit two home runs and drove in five runs to power St. Louis past visiting Miami.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and a homer for the Cardinals, and Dylan Carlson added a double and a run-scoring triple. Adam Wainwright (6-5) allowed seven hits in his seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine batters and walked one.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (5-4) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 2

Kevin Gausman threw seven scoreless innings and Matt Chapman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers as Toronto defeated visiting Boston.

Gausman (6-6) matched his season best with 10 strikeouts while yielding four hits and two walks. George Springer added a solo home run for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series.

The Red Sox had their seven-game winning streak end. Boston right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1), making his second career major league appearance and the first this season, allowed seven runs, nine hits (three homers) and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Rangers 10, Royals 4

Mitch Garver had a home run, a single, two RBIs and two runs as Texas won at Kansas City. Kole Calhoun also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Rangers, who collected 15 hits.

Every Rangers starter except for Marcus Semien had at least one hit, and every starter but Charlie Culberson scored at least one run.

Texas' Martin Perez (6-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Kansas City's Kris Bubic (1-5) gave up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Angels 4, White Sox 3

Taylor Ward's two-run, seventh-inning double and a strong performance by Noah Syndergaard keyed Los Angeles' victory over Chicago in Anaheim, Calif.

Brandon Marsh also had a big night for the Angels with three hits, including a triple, two runs, an RBI and a sliding catch in the outfield. Syndergaard (5-6) gave up three runs in seven innings, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning for his 14th save.

Gavin Sheets collected two of the White Sox's six hits. Reliever Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) took the loss after serving up Ward's hit.

Orioles 9, Mariners 2

Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo homered as Baltimore defeated Seattle to win for the fifth time in six games.

Tyler Wells (6-4) won his fourth straight start, allowing only one hit and one run over five innings. Keegan Akin pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for his first career save.

Cal Raleigh homered for the Mariners, who lost their second in a row following a five-game winning streak. George Kirby (2-3) gave up seven runs and four homers in four innings.

