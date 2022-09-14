MLB roundup: Royals end Twins' combined no-hit bid in 9th

Sep 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (46) hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

September 14 - Rookie Joe Ryan threw seven no-hit innings and the Minnesota Twins came within two outs of a combined no-hitter in a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Ryan (11-8) was lifted after throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. His career high for pitches in a game was 110. The right-hander walked two and fanned nine.

Minnesota rookie left-hander Jovani Moran took over in the eighth and threw a 1-2-3 inning. In the ninth, he fanned Drew Waters, then walked pinch hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez before Bobby Witt Jr. lined a 1-2 pitch into the left field corner for an RBI double.

The Royals added runs on a Sebastian Rivero single and a Vinnie Pasquantino sacrifice fly before Moran struck out Nick Pratto to end the game. Minnesota's last no-hitter was by Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011, against the White Sox in Chicago. The Twins have never had a combined no-hitter in franchise history.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0

Clayton Kershaw gave up two hits over seven scoreless innings and Los Angeles won the National League West title for the ninth time in 10 seasons with a victory over Arizona at Phoenix.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy contributed solo shots as Los Angeles sealed the division crown after finishing second last season behind the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw (8-3) struck out five and walked one in a crisp 82-pitch effort.

The Diamondbacks, who lost for the sixth time in seven games, have produced just eight hits and no runs while dropping the first two contests of the three-game series. Merrill Kelly (12-6) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings as his 13-start unbeaten stretch ended.

Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10 innings)

Gleyber Torres hit a two-out, bases-clearing double in the 10th inning after Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th homers of the year as visiting New York downed Boston.

The Yankees took three walks (one intentionally) against Boston reliever Jeurys Familia (2-3) to set up Torres for the bases-loaded hit. Judge (3-for-4, three runs) has 10 multi-homer games this season for New York, which has won three straight.

Triston Casas (two RBIs), Reese McGuire (2-for-3) and Xander Bogaerts all homered for Boston. In the bottom of the 10th, the Red Sox left the tying run on second base after Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single and pinch runner Connor Wong scored on a wild pitch.

Guardians 3, Angels 1

Oscar Gonzalez hit a tiebreaking two-run home run and reliever Kirk McCarty threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to lead host Cleveland to a victory over Los Angeles.

Angels star Mike Trout did not homer for the first time in eight games, as Matt Thaiss homered for the club's only run. Trout had homered in seven straight, one short of the major league record shared by Dale Long (Pirates, 1956), Don Mattingly (Yankees, 1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners, 1993). Trout went 0- for-3 with a walk.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase threw a scoreless ninth to earn his major-league-leading 35th save.

White Sox 4, Rockies 2

Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu homered to back five strong innings from Michael Kopech and four pitchers combined on two-hit relief as host Chicago beat Colorado.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and remained three games behind the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Elvis Andrus joined Abreu in contributing two hits for the White Sox.

Yonathan Daza had a pair of hits for the Rockies, whose lone offense came on Alan Trejo's two-run homer in the third inning. Colorado lost for the second straight game while falling to 6-20 on the road since the All-Star break.

Cubs 4, Mets 1

Adrian Sampson outdueled two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, tossing six scoreless innings to lead Chicago to a victory at New York.

Sampson (2-6) allowed two hits, walked four and struck out three in his longest scoreless outing as a big-leaguer. Ian Happ and David Bote homered for Chicago.

deGrom (5-2) allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 10 in six innings. It was the third time he had struck out at least 10 in eight starts this season and the 56th double-digit strikeout effort of his career.

Braves 5, Giants 1

Dansby Swanson broke an early tie with a two-run homer and Atlanta picked up ground on the New York Mets atop the National League East with a victory at San Francisco.

Major league wins leader Kyle Wright (18-5) yielded one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves pulled within a half-game of the Mets. A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen shut out the Giants over the final 3 2/3 innings.

Jakob Junis (4-6) gave up four runs on seven hits in five-plus innings for the Giants, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Rangers 8, Athletics 7

Mark Mathias hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning, then belted a walk-off shot in the ninth, lifting Texas over Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

With Corey Seager given the night off, Mathias batted second in the lineup. The move paid off with Mathias going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. With one out in the ninth against Joel Payamps (3-5), Mathias ended it with a homer to left on a 2-1 fastball.

Texas' Marcus Semien had three doubles and three runs. Dermis Garcia homered, doubled and knocked in four runs for the A's.

Phillies 2, Marlins 1

Nick Maton slugged a two-run homer in the seventh inning as Philadelphia beat host Miami for a fourth straight win.

Bailey Falter (5-3) gave up only one run, on Bryan De La Cruz's homer. He allowed just four hits over six innings. Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez and David Robertson (20th save) each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (12-8) went seven innings, allowing eight hits, one walk and two runs. He has now pitched more than 200 innings for the second straight season.

Rays 4, Blue Jays 2 (Game 1)

Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto in the opener of a doubleheader.

Yandy Diaz had three hits for the Rays, who ended a three-game losing streak. Springs (8-4) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Toronto's Julian Merryweather (0-3) allowed one run in one inning as an opener with scheduled starter Alek Manoah out with a stomach ailment. Alejandro Kirk had an RBI groundout and Matt Chapman had an RBI single for the Jays.

Blue Jays 7, Rays 2 (Game 2)

Pinch hitter Whit Merrifield hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay to gain a doubleheader split.

George Springer added a two-run home run in the four-run inning against Colin Poche (4-2). Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Ji-Man Choi and Jonathan Aranda hit solo homers for the Rays. It was Aranda's first in the majors. Tampa Bay right-hander Yonny Chirinos allowed no runs and three hits in four-plus innings.

Pirates 6, Reds 1 (Game 1)

Bryan Reynolds homered in his second straight game and drove in two runs to lead visiting Pittsburgh over Cincinnati in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo (3-2) allowed just one hit over five shutout innings. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Cal Mitchell also homered for the Pirates, who won their second straight game after losing 16 of 20 games coming into the four-game series.

TJ Friedl doubled and scored the only run for the Reds, who dropped their fourth straight.

Pirates 1, Reds 0 (Game 2)

Luis Ortiz threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut and three relievers combined with him on a one-hit shutout as visiting Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Pirates scored the game's only run when Kevin Newman singled home Rodolfo Castro with two outs in the seventh against Cincinnati reliever Ian Gibaut. Losing pitcher Raynel Espinal (0-1) surrendered the one-out double to Castro before Gibaut entered the game.

The Reds, who managed a total of six hits in the twin bill, took their fifth straight loss and were held to one hit for the second time in the five losses. Stuart Fairchild recorded Cincinnati's only hit with a third-inning double.

Astros 6, Tigers 3

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit two-run homers, Hunter Brown pitched six strong innings in his return to his home state of Michigan, and visiting Houston defeated Detroit.

Yordan Alvarez added a solo homer and scored three times for Houston. Brown (2-0), making his second major league start, allowed two runs and five hits. Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth for his 27th save.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison (2-8) gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Kody Clemens homered for Detroit.

Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double and a two-run homer as visiting Milwaukee outslugged St. Louis.

Willy Adames went 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs for the Brewers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run double for St. Louis, which lost for the third time in five games.

Brewers opener Matt Bush lasted just three batters before leaving with right groin muscle discomfort. He allowed two runs in one-third of an inning. Luis Perdomo (2-0) allowed one run in three innings to earn the victory.

Padres 2, Mariners 0

Yu Darvish allowed just two hits over eight innings and Josh Hader picked up his 32nd save as visiting San Diego defeated Seattle.

Darvish (14-7) retired 16 consecutive Mariners between a first-inning single by Eugenio Suarez and a leadoff single by Ty France in the seventh. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

The Padres got the only run they needed in the fourth on Wil Myers' two-out RBI double. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (12-6) allowed one run on four hits in five innings.

Orioles 4, Nationals 3

Ryan Mountcastle homered to help Baltimore come back to beat host Washington for just its third win in nine games.

Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Austin Hays all had two hits for the Orioles. Dean Kremer (7-5) lasted five innings, giving up three runs. Felix Bautista pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Luis Garcia drove in two runs for the Nationals.

--Field Level Media

