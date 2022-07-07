MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 10, drives in two in win

Jul 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford (52) throws in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

July 7 - Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in seven innings on the mound and had a two-out, two-run single at the plate that gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead for good in a 5-2 victory over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Angels ended their losing streak at four games, while the Marlins' winning streak was halted at six.

Ohtani (8-4) gave up two hits and walked three while striking out 10 and making 100 pitches. At the plate, Ohtani singled with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning to drive in two and snap a 1-1 tie.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Miami finished with just three hits.

Yankees 16, Pirates 0

Aaron Judge belted a grand slam for his 30th homer and Aaron Hicks also hit a grand slam as visiting New York pounded Pittsburgh for a split of a two-game series.

Luis Severino (5-3) allowed four hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and no walks, and combined with Wandy Peralta, Aroldis Chapman and Albert Abreu on a four-hit shutout. Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (2-6) allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Tigers 8, Guardians 2

Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs, Kody Clemens homered and host Detroit completed a four-game series sweep of Cleveland.

Clemens scored two runs and drove in two more as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak of the season. Detroit starter Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings to earn the win.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (3-5) gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Franmil Reyes hit a solo homer.

Rays 7, Red Sox 1

Josh Lowe doubled twice, drove in a run and scored in his first career game batting leadoff as Tampa Bay downed host Boston.

Corey Kluber (4-5) crafted six shutout innings as the Rays won for the fifth time in six games. Randy Arozarena homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Rays, and Yandy Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two walks.

The Rays spoiled the debut of Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello (0-1), who allowed four runs on six hits in four innings. He walked three and fanned two as the Red Sox fell to 2-4 in July.

Dodgers 2, Rockies 1

Cody Bellinger had three hits and Mookie Betts delivered a game-ending infield single in the ninth inning as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over visiting Colorado to finish a three-game sweep.

Dodgers starter Mitch White gave up just one run, which was unearned, over 5 2/3 innings, and he teamed with three relievers to throw a combined one-hitter. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in the past eight games.

Jose Urena made an impressive debut for Colorado, giving up one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. The Rockies got their lone hit from Brendan Rodgers in the sixth inning, and it led to their only run.

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 5

Austin Slater drilled a two-run, tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning to help San Francisco halt a season-worst, six-game slide with a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Pinch hitter Darin Ruf slammed a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Giants, who overcame a 4-0 deficit to win for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Alek Thomas had a two-run single for the Diamondbacks, who failed to complete a three-game sweep of the Giants.

Cubs 2, Brewers 1

P.J. Higgins hit a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning as visiting Chicago bested Milwaukee to win the three-game series.

Higgins' game-winning hit came off Josh Hader (0-2), who walked Patrick Wisdom to start the ninth. Wisdom stole second with one out before Higgins came through in the clutch with two outs as Chicago won for the sixth time in its past eight games.

The Cubs' Rafael Ortega tied the game an inning earlier with an RBI single. Chicago's Mychal Givens (5-0) provided one inning of relief to earn the win before David Robertson notched his 12th save with a perfect ninth.

White Sox 9, Twins 8 (10 innings)

Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs in his return from the injured list and Leury Garcia delivered a game-ending single in the 10th inning as Chicago beat visiting Minnesota.

Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn added two-run home runs for the White Sox, who took their first lead of the day on Garcia's winning hit. Jorge Polanco hit a pair of home runs and Luis Arraez had four hits for the Twins, who failed to hold the lead on five occasions.

Jose Ruiz (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to pick up the victory. Twins left-hander Jovani Moran (0-1) didn't record an out in the 10th.

Blue Jays 2, Athletics 1

Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day, Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with a solo shot and Toronto avoided a sweep at the hands of host Oakland.

Jose Berrios limited the A's to one run in six innings and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter, allowing the Blue Jays to prevail in a low-scoring affair in which all three runs came on homers. Toronto halted a five-game losing streak.

Ramon Laureano produced Oakland's scoring with a homer leading off the sixth.

Orioles 2, Rangers 1

Spenser Watkins tossed a career-high 6 2/3 innings to help host Baltimore complete its first series sweep of the season, courtesy of a victory over Texas.

Baltimore's Ryan McKenna had an RBI single in the second inning, and a second run scored on the same play thanks to a throwing error. The Orioles made the most of their four hits to match a season high with four straight wins.

Leody Taveras had an RBI double in the fifth inning and joined Nathaniel Lowe with two hits for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and six of their past seven games.

Mets 8, Reds 3 (10 innings)

Brandon Nimmo capped a five-run 10th inning with a three-run homer, propelling New York, which had rallied in the ninth to tie the score, to a triumph at Cincinnati.

The Mets grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the first, lost it on a two-run homer by Nick Senzel in the second, and never led again until the 10th. Dominic Smith ignited the big 10th with a one-out double, his second of the game, to score automatic runner Ender Inciarte.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft allowed two runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Nationals 3, Phillies 2

Luis Garcia had two hits and two RBIs, Yadiel Hernandez added three hits and an RBI and Washington rallied for a victory over host Philadelphia.

Juan Soto returned from a left calf strain and contributed two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a six-game losing streak. Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-5) allowed two runs in six innings and struck out a career-high 11.

Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs for Philadelphia. He became the first Phillie since Chase Utley in 2006 with consecutive multi-homer games. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (5-6) tossed 7 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs.

Braves 3, Cardinals 0

Max Fried pitched six scoreless innings and earned his ninth straight win as Atlanta beat visiting St. Louis.

Fried (9-2) gave up five hits, one walk and struck out four to improve to 4-0 in his career against St. Louis. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario homered for the Braves in the fifth inning, and Travis d'Arnaud added an RBI double in the sixth.

The Braves have won the first three games of the series and have taken seven of their last nine. St. Louis has lost four straight for the first time this season. Atlanta has won its last six games against the Cardinals.

Royals 7, Astros 4

Hunter Dozier clubbed a two-run home run and added an RBI double before a quartet of relievers helped visiting Kansas City fend off Houston.

Dozier was one of three Royals to smack home runs off Cristian Javier (6-4). The Astros right-hander gave up five runs in five innings after pitching brilliantly in each of his previous two starts.

Brad Keller (4-9) got the win after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals' bullpen held down the Astros the rest of the way, with Scott Barlow tossing a scoreless ninth inning for his 13th save.

