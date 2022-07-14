MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels halt skid

Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws to the plate in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

July 14 - Shohei Ohtani gave up one run while striking out 12 in six innings on the mound, had a two-run triple at the plate and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (9-4) has been nearly unhittable as of late, going 6-0 with a 0.45 ERA over his past six starts. When the Astros scored a run in the fourth inning Wednesday, Ohtani's scoreless innings streak (earned runs) ended at 31 2/3 innings.

The Angels, who got three hits from Luis Rengifo, ended their losing streak at five. In their past 13 games, they are 3-0 in games in which Ohtani pitched, and 0-10 without Ohtani on the mound.

Martin Maldonado had two of the four hits amassed by the Astros, who had won four of their previous five games. Cristian Javier (6-5) lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and fanning 10.

Mets 7, Braves 3

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, one of three blasts surrendered by Atlanta's Charlie Morton, and visiting New York defeated the Braves in the rubber match of a three-games series.

Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha added solo shots for the Mets, and right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-6) shut out the Braves through five innings before Matt Olson led off the sixth with his 15th homer.

The win pushed the Mets' lead over the second-place Braves back to 2 1/2 games in the NL East.

Mariners 6, Nationals 4 (Game 1)

Eugenio Suarez socked a three-run homer in the first inning and visiting Seattle extended its winning streak to nine with a victory against Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jesse Winker, Adam Frazier and Cal Raleigh also homered for the Mariners, who last won nine in a row during the 2003 season.

Mariners starter Chris Flexen (6-8) won his fourth straight start. He allowed one run and six hits in six innings, striking out one and walking two. Nationals starter Josiah Gray (7-6) allowed five runs and six hits, including three home runs, in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Mariners 2, Nationals 1 (Game 2)

Jesse Winker homered as Seattle won its 10th straight, sweeping a doubleheader from host Washington.

Five Mariners pitchers combined to hold the Nationals to a run on six hits. Erik Swanson made his first start of the season and threw two perfect innings. Tommy Milone (1-1) followed with 3 1/3 shutout innings, and Matt Brash and Diego Castillo each blanked the Nationals for 1 1/3 innings. Paul Sewald allowed a run in the ninth but struck out three to earn his 12th save.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (5-7) allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked three as the Nationals lost their sixth consecutive game.

Twins 4, Brewers 1

Jose Miranda hit a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning for Minnesota, which beat visiting Milwaukee to earn a split of the two-game interleague series between division leaders.

The Twins won for the second time in six games. The Brewers have lost five of seven.

Jorge Polanco led off the ninth by working a seven-pitch walk against Josh Hader (0-3). Max Kepler then singled to right and Miranda got ahead 1-0 before crushing a no-doubter into the second deck in left field for his eighth blast of the season.

Rockies 10, Padres 6

Jose Iglesias homered among his three hits and drove in a career-high six runs, Sam Hilliard had three hits and Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Randal Grichuk, Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz each added two hits, and Robert Stephenson (1-1) tossed an inning of relief for the Rockies to pick up the win.

Jake Cronenworth homered and doubled while Eric Hosmer and Nomar Mazara each had a pair of hits for the Padres, who blew a pair of three-run leads.

Tigers 5, Royals 2

Hunter Dozier had a single and an RBI triple to help Kansas City defeat visiting Detroit in the finale of a four-game series.

The Royals won three out of four against the Tigers for their second straight series win at home after not claiming one since April. It was Kansas City's first win this season when trailing after the first inning (1-23).

Brady Singer (4-3) allowed one run on seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked five.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3

Brandon Crawford lined a bases-loaded single off the glove of right fielder Daulton Varsho to score Brandon Belt with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as San Francisco rallied for a walk-off win over visiting Arizona.

Crawford ripped closer Mark Melancon's first pitch deep enough to right that Belt could have tagged and scored even had Varsho made the catch. The hit was the first of Crawford's career against Melancon (3-8), a former teammate, after having been 0-for-7.

Belt, whose home run two innings earlier ignited a rally from a 3-0 deficit, got the winning uprising going with a single. With one out, Mike Yastrzemski doubled to right, sending Belt to third, after which David Villar drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases and bring Crawford to the plate.

Rangers 5, A's 2

Texas right-hander Jon Gray tossed seven shutout innings and struck out nine in the Rangers' victory over Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

Gray (6-4) was in complete control, giving up one hit and no walks while matching his season high for innings. A five-run first inning was all the support he needed.

Vimael Machin, who singled leading off the fourth inning, was the only A's batter to reach base off Gray.

Marlins 5, Pirates 4 (10 innings)

Jesus Aguilar hit an RBI single to forge a tie in the 10th inning and scored on a wild pitch as host Miami rallied for a victory over Pittsburgh.

Seeking their first five-game winning streak since 2019, the Pirates scored twice to take a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning. The Marlins answered as Jon Berti and Aguilar delivered run-scoring singles off David Bednar (3-3). The All-Star reliever loaded the bases before uncorking a wild pitch to end the game.

Pittsburgh quickly loaded the bases against Zach Pop (1-0) in the 10th inning before Jack Suwinski scored on Daniel Vogelbach's groundout to second base. Ke'Bryan Hayes gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead with an RBI single before former Marlin Jake Marisnick was thrown out at the plate.

Yankees 7, Reds 6 (10 innings)

DJ LeMahieu scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Alexis Diaz with one out in the 10th inning, and host New York stopped its second three-game losing streak of the season with a victory over Cincinnati Reds.

Giancarlo Stanton forged a 6-6 tie when he lined a 2-2 fastball from Ian Gibaut into the first row of the right-field seats to start the eighth and was batting when Diaz (2-1) threw consecutive wild pitches, allowing New York to get its 11th walk-off win.

Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild homered in a four-pitch span off Yankees starter Luis Severino, who left the game following the second due to right shoulder soreness. It was the first time Cincinnati hit three straight homers since May 5, 2019.

Orioles 7, Cubs 1

Anthony Santander hit a two-run double during a three-run first inning and Baltimore beat host Chicago for its 10th consecutive victory.

The winning streak is the Orioles' longest since they had a 13-game run in 1999. Austin Hays matched his career high with four hits and Spenser Watkins allowed one run over five innings as Baltimore moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Chicago got its lone run off Watkins in the fifth inning when Christopher Morel tripled and scored on Rafael Ortega's sacrifice fly.

White Sox 2, Guardians 1

Right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched six shutout innings in Chicago's victory over host Cleveland in the teams' four-game series finale.

Giolito (6-5) went 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, one unearned run and one walk. The veteran struck out five batters. Veteran Liam Hendriks earned his 18th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale was taken out of the game after one inning with right wrist soreness. He allowed two hits and no runs. The White Sox finally got to the Cleveland bullpen in the sixth inning. Sam Hentges (2-2) walked Yoan Moncada and allowed a single to Robert. Jose Abreu followed with a double off the wall in right field, which scored Moncada for the first run of the game.

Dodgers 7, Cardinals 6

Hanser Alberto hit the game-winning single as visiting Los Angeles rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat St. Louis.

Will Smith hit a two-run homer and Trea Turner hit a two-run single for the Dodgers, who won for the 12th time in their last 14 games. Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin allowed a career-high five earned runs on seven hits in five innings. Reliever Craig Kimbrel (3-4) pitched the eighth inning to earn the victory.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and four walks. Giovanny Gallegos (2-4) allowed two ninth-inning runs to take the loss.

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 2

Teoscar Hernandez hit two two-run homers to help John Schneider make a successful debut as interim manager and Toronto defeated visiting Philadelphia.

Schneider, who was promoted from bench coach, replaced Charlie Montoyo, who was fired earlier in the day. Montoyo had managed the Blue Jays since 2019. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a solo home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two unearned runs and two hits while striking out six in seven innings.

Bryson Stott hit a two-run home run for the Phillies. Right-hander Zack Wheeler (8-5) allowed six runs, seven hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Rays 4, Red Sox 1

Taylor Walls homered and Shane McClanahan earned his 10th victory as Tampa Bay beat visiting Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

McClanahan (10-3) allowed one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Jason Adam and Ryan Thompson followed before Colin Poche worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his sixth save.

Xander Bogaerts had two of Boston's five hits. The Red Sox have dropped the first three of the four-game series and nine of their last 13 overall.

--Field Level Media

