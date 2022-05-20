MLB roundup: Trevor Story's 3 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Red Sox's rout

May 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (10) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

May 20 - Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Thursday night.

The Mariners led 4-0 through 1 1/2 innings, but Story's homers in the second and third innings helped the hosts tie the score. Boston added two runs in the sixth and three in both the seventh and eighth.

Story capped his second career three-homer and seven-RBI games with a three-run shot to left in the eighth. J.D. Martinez (4-for-5, three runs) and Alex Verdugo (3-for-5, four runs) also had big nights for the Red Sox, who logged season highs in runs and hits (16) on their way to a second straight win.

Julio Rodriguez (3-for-5) and Dylan Moore (four RBIs) both homered and Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-5 with two runs for Seattle. George Kirby (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Mets 7, Cardinals 6 (10)

Pete Alonso belted a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning for host New York, which posted a win over St. Louis hours after learning Max Scherzer would miss six-to-eight weeks with a left oblique injury.

The Mets took three of four from the Cardinals but lost Scherzer, who exited Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after feeling a "zing" in his left oblique. An MRI administered Thursday revealed a "moderate to high grade" strain. Alonso had three hits and three RBIs, and Jeff McNeil also knocked home three runs.

Colin Holderman (1-0) earned his first big league win despite giving up the go-ahead unearned run in the top of the 10th inning.

The Cardinals rallied from a pair of two-run deficits and tied the game in the ninth inning before going ahead in the 10th on a run-scoring double play by Albert Pujols. Paul Goldschmidt blasted his sixth homer of the season among his three hits and four RBIs, and Juan Yepez also went deep.

Orioles 9, Yankees 6

Anthony Santander hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Baltimore to a win over visiting New York and end a six-game losing streak.

Santander, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a walk, hit the first walk-off home run of his career when he drove a cutter from Yankee reliever Lucas Luetge (1-1) down the left field line with one out.

Santander's 376-foot blast came after Austin Hays reached on an error and Trey Mancini singled to center. Reliever Felix Bautista (1-1) picked up the win for the Orioles, who had seen Jorge Lopez blow a save opportunity in the top of the inning.

Padres 2, Phillies 0

Yu Darvish tossed seven strong innings and Robinson Cano had an RBI single to fuel visiting San Diego to victory over Philadelphia.

Darvish (4-1) allowed six hits, all singles, to go along with five strikeouts and no walks. Taylor Rogers recorded the final four outs to earn his 15th save in 16 opportunities. Manny Machado added two of the 10 hits for the Padres, who shut out the Phillies for the second time in the three-game series.

Rhys Hoskins had two hits for Philadelphia, which was shut out for the fifth time this season. Both teams combined for 18 hits, with all of them being singles. Bryce Harper was held out of the lineup for a fourth straight game after receiving a PRP injection in his right elbow on Sunday.

Reds 4, Guardians 2

Cincinnati scored three runs in the eighth inning for a victory over host Cleveland.

The Reds swept the two-game series and have won eight of their past 12 games after a 3-22 start as the Guardians have lost five of six. Tyler Naquin had a pair of hits and a home run for Cincinnati.

The Reds jumped all over reliever Trevor Stephan (2-1), who was rocked for three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning in the eighth. It ruined an outstanding start by right-hander Cal Quantrill, who surrendered one run on five hits in seven innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

White Sox 7, Royals 4

Luis Robert was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as Chicago defeated host Kansas City, taking the rare five-game series three games to two.

Robert's homer in the eighth gave the White Sox their largest lead, capping six straight runs for the Sox. The White Sox scored five of their seven runs on hits with an 0-2 or 1-2 count. Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the win in relief. Liam Hendriks earned his 12th save, saving all three White Sox wins in the series.

Gabe Speier (0-1) took the loss for Kansas City, allowing a run and three hits in just one-third of an inning. The White Sox scored at least five runs for just the ninth time in their 38 games, but they could have had more. They left eight runners on base in the first four innings, a total of 11 in the game.

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 1

Daulton Varsho's homer highlighted a three-run fourth inning, while Zac Gallen yielded a run and pitched out of trouble in the fifth, as visiting Arizona snapped its six-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Josh Rojas and David Peralta (two hits) each delivered RBI singles for the Diamondbacks, who needed only one inning of offense to halt its longest skid of the season. Gallen (3-0) retired the first eight Cubs, but gave up an RBI double to Yan Gomes (two hits) in the fourth for one of the two hits he allowed.

The Cubs posted just four hits, stranded nine and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Astros 5, Rangers 1

Framber Valdez recorded his fifth consecutive quality start and Houston extended a pair of winning streaks with a victory over visiting Texas.

Valdez (3-2) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.68. Jose Altuve went 4-for-5 with two doubles for the Astros, who have alternated wins and losses over their past seven games. Martin Maldonado put the game away with a three-run double in the eighth inning.

Rangers right-hander Glenn Otto (1-2) was otherwise effective in his six-inning outing, limiting the Astros to two runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

