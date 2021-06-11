MLB roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth

Jun 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) hits a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman and the Minnesota Twins stormed back for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees to avert a three-game sweep on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota posted its third walk-off win of the season by rallying against Chapman (4-1), who blew his second save in 14 chances and threw just nine pitches while allowing four runs.

With New York leading 5-3, Minnesota's Jorge Polanco opened the ninth inning with a single, and Josh Donaldson followed with a game-tying homer. After a single by pinch hitter Willians Astudillo, Cruz ended it when he slugged a first-pitch fastball 457 feet over the center field fence.

Cruz finished with four RBIs, and Hansel Robles (2-2) pitched a perfect inning for the win. Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela homered for the Yankees.

White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2

Yasmani Grandal and Adam Engel homered, Dallas Keuchel struck out a season-high eight batters and Chicago pulled away to beat visiting Toronto.

Keuchel (5-1) gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. Jose Abreu added two doubles and two RBIs for the White Sox, who finished their homestand with a 5-2 record. Closer Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his American League-leading 16th save.

Marcus Semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had one RBI apiece to lead the Blue Jays, who lost for the fourth time in their past six games.

Marlins 11, Rockies 4

Adam Duvall, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Starling Marte homered during a six-run second inning, leading host Miami over Colorado.

The Rockies are now 5-24 away from home, the worst road record in the majors. The good news for Colorado was the return of two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. He had been out since May 27 due to an elbow injury.

Rookie Trevor Rogers (7-3) pitched seven strong innings to earn his first win since May 19. He gave up two runs on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Red Sox 12, Astros 8

An error, an infield-fly-rule call and a bases-loaded hit by pitch keyed a five-run sixth inning for Boston, which avoided a three-game sweep with an unconventional win over visiting Houston.

Christian Arroyo homered and had four RBIs and Christian Vazquez drove in three runs on three hits for the Red Sox, who beat the Astros for just the second time in seven tries. The explosive offense made a winner of Darwinzon Hernandez (1-2), who allowed one run on one hit in one inning.

Kyle Tucker belted a three-run double and Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez had two RBIs apiece for the Astros.

Dodgers 6, Pirates 3 (8 innings)

Mookie Betts homered and made a sharp defensive play to help visiting Los Angeles earn a rain-shortened win that completed a three-game sweep.

Zach McKinstry and Justin Turner each had a run-scoring single for the Dodgers in a game that was called in the top of the eighth inning after a 75-minute delay.

Los Angeles starter Julio Urias (9-2) pitched six innings, yielding three runs and six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He also hit a two-run single.

Brewers 7, Reds 2

Jace Peterson delivered a go-ahead two-run single and drove in three runs, and Daniel Vogelbach homered for the second consecutive day as visiting Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Cincinnati native Brent Suter (7-3) pitched two innings of relief to earn his second win of the season against his hometown team. Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner and Trevor Richards closed out the game for Milwaukee, which returned to its winning ways one day after a five-game win streak came to an end.

The win was Milwaukee's 14th in 18 games and helped the Brewers tie the idle Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central.

Tigers 8, Mariners 3

Jonathan Schoop, Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman homered for host Detroit in a victory over Seattle.

Grossman drove in three runs, and Rogers had two hits and two RBIs. Schoop supplied three hits as the Tigers collected two victories in the three-game series. Willi Castro added a run and an RBI.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander gave up one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Joe Jimenez (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.

Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

Jean Segura hit a walk-off, two-run single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Philadelphia rallied for a victory over Atlanta.

Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Odubel Herrera added a pair of doubles while scoring the winning run for the Phillies, who won on a walk-off in consecutive games.

Zack Wheeler tossed eight shutout innings and gave up four hits, all singles, struck out 12 and walked none. Jose Alvardo (5-0) got the win despite allowing two unearned runs in the top of the 10th.

Royals 6, A's 1

Mike Minor limited Oakland to one run in seven innings as visiting Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Kelvin Gutierrez broke a 1-1 tie with a two-RBI single in a three-run seventh for the Royals. Kansas City added insurance in the sixth on a solo homer by Andrew Benintendi and a two-run shot by Jorge Soler.

Minor (5-3) served up a solo home run to Jed Lowrie in the fourth but gave up no other runs. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight. A's starter Frankie Montas (6-6) yielded three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

