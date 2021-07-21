MLB roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally

Jul 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) reacts with first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) after hitting a walk off three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-21 07:58:03 GMT+00:00 - Pinch hitter Will Smith belted a walk-off, three-run homer to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-6 win against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Tyler Rogers (1-1) was called on to close the ninth, but he walked the first two batters, Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty, on nine pitches before giving up a towering home run to Smith.

Taylor homered twice and doubled for Los Angeles. The Dodgers played without right fielder Mookie Betts (hip pointer), and they lost third baseman Justin Turner (knee contusion) and second baseman Max Muncy (shoulder contusion) during the game after they were hit by pitches.

Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr., Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants, who led 6-1 in the fifth inning.

Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 6

Josh Reddick delivered a tiebreaking two-run single during an eight-run seventh inning to help Arizona record a comeback victory over Pittsburgh in Phoenix.

Josh VanMeter had three RBIs in the seventh inning, with a run-scoring triple and two-run double, as the Diamondbacks sent 13 batters to the plate. VanMeter, who didn't start, went 3-for-3 to help Arizona win a third straight game for the first time since April 25-27.

Gregory Polanco and John Nogowski each smacked two-run homers for the Pirates, who lost their third straight game.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

Ian Happ's two-run double capped a six-run ninth inning as Chicago handed closer Alex Reyes his first career blown save in a win over host St. Louis.

Chicago trailed 6-1 before loading the bases against Luis Garcia in the ninth. Reyes (5-4) replaced Garcia and promptly walked in a run before striking out Willson Contreras. Anthony Rizzo then walked to bring in another run, and Javier Baez followed with a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-5. Happ's two-run double to right field completed the comeback.

Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman and pinch hitter Jose Rondon each homered for St. Louis.

Mariners 6, Rockies 4

Dylan Moore homered and Ty France and Cal Raleigh each drove in two runs as Seattle beat host Colorado.

Marco Gonzales pitched five innings of two-run ball to earn his first win since April 15. Kendall Graveman tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his ninth save.

Connor Joe hit his first career home run and finished with two hits and C.J. Cron also went deep for the Rockies. Garrett Hampson, Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon had two hits apiece for Colorado.

White Sox 9, Twins 5

Jose Abreu drove in four runs, including three on a home run that followed Billy Hamilton's go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and Yoan Moncada also homered to lift host Chicago over Minnesota.

The five-run outburst in the eighth boosted the White Sox to their fourth victory in five games. Ahead 4-1 after four innings, Chicago entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 5-4 after Minnesota's Jorge Polanco drilled a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the inning.

Max Kepler and Josh Donaldson also homered for the Twins and finished with two hits apiece. Abreu and Moncada had three hits each.

Astros 9, Indians 3

Jose Altuve homered twice and host Houston parlayed a six-run fifth inning into its sixth straight victory over Cleveland without a loss this season.

Kyle Tucker also homered for Houston, and Michael Brantley had three hits and drove in two runs. Yuli Gurriel also had three of Houston's 14 hits. Astros rookie right-hander Luis Garcia (7-5) pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three singles and striking out eight.

Cesar Hernandez drove in two runs for the Indians, who have dropped 14 of their last 20 games. Indians rookie right-hander Triston McKenzie (1-4) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk in four innings. He struck out three and is winless in his last seven starts.

Braves 2, Padres 1

Atlanta's Touki Toussaint looked sharp in his first start of the season, pitching the Braves over visiting San Diego.

Toussaint (1-0), effectively using his curveball and off-speed pitches, pitched 6 2/3 innings -- matching his career best. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks and recorded five strikeouts. Toussaint had been on the injured list since March 22 with a right shoulder strain.

San Diego starter Yu Darvish (7-4), making his first start since July 8 because of back soreness, pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Darvish dropped to 0-4 in his career against Atlanta.

Yankees 6, Phillies 4

Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the fifth inning and New York belted four homers in a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Aroldis Chapman converted his first save since June 20. He fanned three and recorded his 17th save in 21 chances. Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and rookie Estevan Florial also connected as the Yankees won their third straight game and prevailed for the eighth time in 11 games.

Rhys Hoskins homered and Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI double for the Phillies, who lost for only the fifth time in their past 15 games. Jean Segura added an RBI single in the eighth off Zack Britton.

Tigers 4, Rangers 1

Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase hit solo homers, Tarik Skubal tossed six sharp innings and host Detroit extended its winning streak to five games by downing slumping Texas.

Skubal allowed one run on four hits, with no walks, while notching four strikeouts. Skubal (6-8) has won five of his last six decisions, dating back to May 30. Harold Castro had two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Jonathan Schoop added two hits and an RBI.

The Rangers dropped their seventh straight despite scoring for the first time in four games, on Andy Ibanez's double. Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-7) was charged with three runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Nationals 6, Marlins 3

Trea Turner hit the go-ahead single in a three-run sixth inning, and Washington rallied to beat visiting Miami and claim a third consecutive win.

After Miami scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, the Nationals tied it when pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez's bloop single down the left field line scored Tres Barrera, who had doubled off Richard Bleier (2-1). After Alcides Escobar was hit by a pitch, Turner singled to drive home Hernandez, and Juan Soto added another RBI single to make it 5-3.

Washington pinch hitter Josh Bell socked the 100th homer of his career (his 14th of the year). Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer for Miami, which lost its fourth straight game.

Royals 5, Brewers 2

Ryan O'Hearn ripped a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning to propel Kansas City over host Milwaukee.

Michael A. Taylor reached on an infield single to open the seventh when his slow roller down the third-base line stayed fair. Taylor advanced on a groundout. O'Hearn then drove a 2-1 pitch from reliever Hunter Strickland (0-1) 431 feet to center for his seventh home run, putting the Royals up 4-2.

Jorge Soler hit a solo homer for the Royals, and Taylor extended the lead to 5-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Manny Pina drove in both runs for the Brewers with a single in the second.

Reds 4, Mets 3

Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches in the third inning and Wade Miley picked up a weary pitching staff as host Cincinnati snapped a four-game skid by beating New York.

Miley (8-4) scattered seven hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs -- one earned -- and matching a season high with eight strikeouts. Amir Garrett struck out two in the ninth and earned his seventh save. Red-hot rookie Jonathan India connected for a solo homer and scored twice.

Pete Alonso hit his 19th homer in the first inning to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Stephen Nogosek (0-1) allowed the home runs after being summoned when starter Robert Stock was hurt and went only one inning.

A's 6, Angels 0

Matt Olson drove in two runs with a home run and a single, and right-hander James Kaprielian continued his impressive season with six shutout innings, sending Oakland to a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

The A's swept the two-game series. Ramon Laureano joined Olson with two hits, while Mark Canha, Tony Kemp and Olson scored two runs apiece for the A's, who completed a second-half-opening homestand with a 3-2 record. Oakland won for the ninth time in 12 meetings with the Angels this season.

Serving as the designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani walked once and struck out three times, once with a runner in scoring position, for the Angels, who lost their third straight.

Rays 9, Orioles 3

Francisco Mejia homered, tripled and had a career-high five RBIs as Tampa Bay overcame a season-high four errors to beat the Baltimore in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Randy Arozarena homered for one of his two hits and Shane McClanahan (4-3) struck out seven while allowing a run and four hits over five innings to help the Rays even this three-game set.

Anthony Santander had two doubles and an RBI for the Orioles. Baltimore ace John Means (4-3) returned from a shoulder strain to make his first start since June 5. He allowed five runs and seven hits, with no walks and two strikeouts, in five innings.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.