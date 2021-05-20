New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber became the sixth pitcher to fire a no-hitter this season, beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

It was the second no-no in two days after the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Kluber (4-2) walked one and struck out nine, facing one batter over the minimum. Charlie Culberson was the lone Texas baserunner, as he drew a one-out walk in the third inning. Kluber, who retired the final 20 batters he faced, threw 71 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

The no-hitter was the first for the Yankees since David Cone's perfect game against the Montreal Expos on July 18, 1999. Kluber authored the 12th no-hitter in franchise history, including Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Yankees backed Kluber with two runs in the sixth. Kyle Higashioka walked to open the inning. Wade, who entered the game after right fielder Ryan LaMarre injured his right hamstring running to first base in the third, roped a triple to right-center field to drive in Higashioka.

Astros 8, Athletics 1

Zack Greinke struck out a season-high eight over eight strong innings and Yuli Gurriel had four hits with four RBIs as Houston evened its three-game set against host Oakland.

Michael Brantley and Myles Straw each had three hits, Jose Altuve (two hits) homered and Carlos Correa recorded two RBIs for the Astros, who rapped out 15 hits to win for the seventh time in eight contests. Greinke (4-1) yielded just one run, four hits and didn't allow a walk.

Oakland's only run came on Sean Murphy's two-out double down the left-field line in the second inning. Losing pitcher Frankie Montas (5-3), who had won three straight starts, allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Cardinals 8, Pirates 5

Jack Flaherty won his eighth consecutive start as host St. Louis defeated ran its record to 5-0 against Pittsburgh this season.

Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven batters in six innings. Alex Reyes closed out the ninth to earn his 13th save. Tommy Edman drove in three runs and Paul Goldschmidt had two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Cahill departed the game with left calf discomfort with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second inning. Ultimately Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to pace the Pirates' offense.

Braves 5, Mets 4

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a walk-off home run to lead off the ninth inning and give Atlanta a thrilling win over visiting New York and end its three-game losing streak.

The home run, his 13th, came off Jacob Barnes (1-1) and ended an 0-for-13 streak, dating back to before he missed time with a left ankle injury. The winning pitcher was Will Smith (1-4), who struck out two batters in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley (two runs scored) and Dansby Swanson had two hits apiece for the Braves. Tomas Nido had one of the Mets' four hits and knocked in two runs.

White Sox 2, Twins 1

Lucas Giolito allowed two hits, struck out 11 and gave up one run over eight innings to lead Chicago to a victory over host Minnesota.

Giolito (3-4), who was 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA in his five previous starts, kept the Twins off-balance all afternoon with a changeup and left after throwing 111 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Nelson Cruz had both hits for Minnesota, including the 427th home run of his career to pass Billy Williams and move into a tie for 50th place on the all-time home runs list with Mike Piazza. Matt Shoemaker (2-5) suffered the loss. He allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings and struck out two.

Padres 3, Rockies 0

Joe Musgrove allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth hit home runs as San Diego defeated visiting Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who also doubled in a run, was 4-for-4 in his return from COVID-19 protocol. The victory was the Padres' sixth consecutive and ninth in their last 10 games. Musgrove (4-4), with relievers Craig Stammen and Mark Melancon, who earned his 15th save, combined on a two-hit shutout.

The Rockies, who have lost five consecutive, fell to a major league-worst 2-17 on the road this season. Colorado scored one run on 12 hits in the three games. Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Giants 4, Reds 0

Kevin Gausman surpassed 1,000 career strikeouts and continued his dominating pitching with eight whiffs over six innings, and he combined with three relievers for a three-hit shutout as San Francisco beat host Cincinnati.

Gausman is 4-0 for the season and has won all four within his last six starts, while posting a 0.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Zack Littell, Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers each added a scoreless inning.

Wade Miley (4-4), one start removed from his no-hitter at Cleveland on May 7, didn't make it through five innings against the Giants, allowing one run and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2

Will Smith and Mookie Betts drove in late runs and Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Arizona to improve to 7-1 on a nine-game homestand.

Clayton Kershaw pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won the first three games of a four-game series. The left-hander gave up two runs on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Eduardo Escobar hit a home run for the Diamondbacks and spot starter Matt Peacock was solid, giving up just one run over 5 1/3 innings. Arizona lost its fourth consecutive game and fell for the seventh time in eight contests.

Nationals 4, Cubs 3

Juan Soto had three hits, including a towering solo home run, and Max Scherzer pitched five strong innings as visiting Washington defeated Chicago to end the Cubs' three-game winning streak.

Scherzer (4-2) limited the Cubs to two runs on five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four starts this month.

Jake Arrieta (4-4) lost for the third time in four starts, scattering four runs on seven hits in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 3

Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez homered in a five-run first inning and visiting Boston went on to defeat Toronto at Dunedin, Fla.

Enrique Hernandez had three hits, including a home run and a double, and Christian Vazquez added a solo homer for Boston, which has split the first two games of the three-game series. Garrett Richards (4-2) allowed two runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien had a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who had a three-game winning streak end. Ross Stripling (0-3) allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Marlins 3, Phillies 1

Brian Anderson homered, Adam Duvall had two hits and an RBI and Miami defeated host Philadelphia.

Former Phillie Corey Dickerson added two hits as Marlins starter Trevor Rogers (6-2) pitched 7 2/3 strong innings and gave up five hits and one run with eight strikeouts and two walks. Rogers also stroked the first hit of his career.

Andrew McCutchen homered for the Phillies, the 250th of his career. Ronald Torreyes and Rhys Hoskins contributed two hits each, but the Phillies managed only seven overall. Phillies starter Zach Eflin tossed six solid innings and allowed six hits and two runs. Eflin (2-3) struck out six and walked none.

Rays 9, Orioles 7

Randy Arozarena homered twice and finished with four RBIs, and Ji-Man Choi hit the tie-breaking single in the eighth as Tampa Bay rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat host Baltimore.

Arozarena also doubled and went 3-for-5, while Choi entered late as a pinch-hitter and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the Rays won their sixth straight. Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win in relief of starter Ryan Yarbrough.

Trey went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers and five RBIs for Baltimore. Paul Fry (0-1), the Orioles' fourth of five pitchers, took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. The Orioles have lost nine of 11.

Indians 3, Angels 2

Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings and got just enough offensive support to lead visiting Cleveland to a victory over Los Angeles.

Civale (6-1) made 114 pitches in his seven innings for the Indians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out eight. Franmil Reyes and Amed Rosario each had two hits for Cleveland, which also got a productive performance from Jose Ramirez, who singled, walked, scored two runs and stole two bases.

Angels starter Shohei Ohtani got a no-decision after throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five, and his fastball velocity was down from its usual upper-90s mph, topping out at 95. Ohtani went 1-for-3 at the plate with a bunt single.

Royals 6, Brewers 4

Hits that traveled 442 feet and 12 feet keyed a two-run seventh inning as host Kansas City defeated Milwaukee.

The Royals' Jorge Soler led off the bottom of the seventh with the long home run to left-center field to tie the game at 3-3, and Nicky Lopez drove in the go-ahead run later in the inning with a bunt base hit. Scott Barlow (2-1) picked up the win with two-thirds innings of relief.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed two runs on two hits through six innings. He walked one (just his second of the season in 40 1/3 innings) and struck out nine.

Tigers 6, Mariners 2

Left-hander Tarik Skubal, who went to nearby Seattle University, pitched five solid innings as Detroit defeated host Seattle to sweep the three-game series.

Harold Castro had three hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers. Skubal allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and a career-high nine strikeouts.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert (0-2), Seattle's top pitching prospect, lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his second major league start. He allowed three runs on four hits, with two walks and two strikeouts. Seattle's Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

--Field Level Media

