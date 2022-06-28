MLB suspends 12 in connection with Angels-Mariners brawl

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Seattle Mariners logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

June 28 - A total of 12 members of the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners were suspended by Major League Baseball on Monday night for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at Angel Stadium a day earlier.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for 10 games and Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban as a result of the on-field fight, which was triggered in the second inning when Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Winker with a pitch on the right hip.

Wantz received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Winker while warnings were in place. Wantz began serving his suspension Monday night.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games for leaving the dugout while on the injured list. He will be prohibited from sitting on the team's bench for the next seven games and will serve his suspension when he returns from the IL.

In addition, Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford were suspended for five games each; Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games; Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery and Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo were suspended for two games; and Angels catching coach Bill Haselman was suspended for one game.

Unless appealed, the suspensions of all the players were effective for Monday night's games. Nevin, Chiti and Del Campo began serving their suspensions Monday night. Montgomery and Haselman will serve when Chiti is back from his suspension.

After being hit by the pitch, Winker took a couple of steps toward the mound, then moved toward the Angels dugout. Wearing a cast on his surgically repaired right wrist, Rendon met Winkler with an open hand to the face and both benches and bullpens emptied as several skirmishes broke out.

The game, delayed by 18 minutes by the brawl, was won by the Angels 2-1.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.