MLS fines LA Galaxy for violating salary, roster guidelines















NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Friday that it had fined LA Galaxy $1 million for violating salary budget and roster guidelines in 2019.

Sanctions for the team also include a $1 million loss of available future general allocation money. The North American league said that LA Galaxy President Chris Klein will be suspended from sporting-related responsibilities through the 2023 primary transfer window.

MLS said that LA Galaxy "entered into agreements that were not disclosed that included payments that were not accounted for" in regard to Argentine winger Cristian Pavon's salary budget and roster category. Pavon currently plays for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

"From the outset the LA Galaxy and AEG have fully cooperated with MLS to ensure a thorough and transparent process and we accept the outcome and sanctions set forth in this ruling," the team and owners, Anschutz Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

Head coach Greg Vanney will serve as sporting director during Klein's suspension.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien











