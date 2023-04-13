MLS suspends Vanzeir for six games for using racist language















April 13 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) suspended Belgian Dante Vanzeir of the New York Red Bulls for six games and handed him an undisclosed fine for using racist language during a game, the league said on Thursday.

The ban, which stemmed from an incident during a match against San Jose Earthquakes, is the longest suspension for a language-related offense in MLS history and will force Vanzeir to miss 18% of his team's regular season games.

MLS also said Vanzeir will be required to participate in league-mandated training and education sessions, as well as a restorative practices program.

The incident occurred in the second half when Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur. A fracas broke out among players, causing a delay that resulted in 21 minutes of added time at the end of the match.

Vanzeir, Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber and the team all issued apologies on Monday.

Vanzeir addressed his team mates on Tuesday and, to avoid further distractions, decided to step away from the club until further notice.

