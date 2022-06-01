Mominul steps down as Bangladesh test captain after run drought

Mominul Haque, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, arrives at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from New Zealand after narrowly avoiding the Christchurch mosque attacks, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA, June 1 (Reuters) - An out-of-form Mominul Haque has stepped down as Bangladesh test captain in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka, according to media reports.

The 30-year-old, who has led the side since October 2019, has looked under pressure and managed only 162 runs from six matches this year, with just one half-century.

He managed a mere 11 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka, who won the two-test series 1-0 last month.

"I felt that captaining a side is tough when I am not scoring and the team is not winning. I think it is best to quit the captaincy," Mominul told reporters after meeting Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday.

"I feel I should focus on my batting."

"It wasn't a hard decision. A captain has to contribute, otherwise it brings a lot of pressure. The board president told me to stay on but I don't want to be the captain."

The BCB is yet to name a replacement, but media reports said all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could return to lead the side.

Shakib has been selective about test cricket of late and BCB chief Hassan said the player had to be available for all matches if he were to return as the test captain.

"Shakib used to be captain in all three formats, but now I have to know what is he available for," Hassan told the Daily Star newspaper.

"He cannot make last-minute decisions about his availability when he is the captain."

Bangladesh's next test assignment is a two-match series in the West Indies later this month.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Bradley Perrett

