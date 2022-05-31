Monaco winner Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with teammates after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.

"For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024," said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

