Monaco winner Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.
"For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024," said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.