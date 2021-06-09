Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Montreal awarded 2024 world championships

Montreal will host the 2024 world figure skating championships, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Wednesday, after the 2020 event Canada was to host was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The championships will return to Montreal from March 18-24, marking the 11th time Canada has staged the event.

"Skate Canada has a proven track record of holding successful ISU events and we are looking forward to bringing the world's best skaters to the fantastic Canadian city of Montreal," said Debra Armstrong, CEO of Skate Canada, in a statement.

