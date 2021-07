Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Fireworks are seen from outside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games was watched by more than 70 million people in Japan and was the most watched event in the last 10 years, Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services said on Monday.

