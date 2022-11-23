Morocco and Croatia goalless at halftime















AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The first half of Wednesday's World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia finished 0-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium after an intense opening period yielded few goalscoring opportunities for both teams.

Croatia threatened to break the deadlock in the closing minutes when Nikola Vlasic's effort was saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Luka Modric blasted over.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma Editing by Christian Radnedge











