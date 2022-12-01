Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at the break after goalkeeping howler















DOHA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group F game at a rocking Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, helped by a goalkeeping howler, a result that would see the North Africans through to the last 16.

Morocco were gifted a goal in the fourth minute after Milan Borjan came out to clear the ball only to put it right onto the foot of Hakim Ziyech who coolly lobbed it over the stranded Canadian into a gaping net.

Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when he ran onto a long ball from Achraf Hakimi and hammered a low drive into the corner.

Canada, who have already been knocked out, pulled one back in the 40th minute from an own goal as Nayef Aguerd deflected in Sam Adekugbe's cross.

A win or draw would see Morocco through to their first appearance in the round of 16 of since 1986.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Doha; Editing by Hugh Lawson











