Morocco v Croatia teams

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric and coach Zlatko Dalic walk on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia on Wednesday.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Peter Rutherford

