MotoGP retires Dupasquier's race number 50
June 18 (Reuters) - MotoGP announced on Friday the retirement of Jason Dupasquier's race number after the Swiss Moto3 rider died in a crash at Italy's Mugello circuit last month.
The number 50 was retired in a ceremony ahead of the weekend's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with a trophy presented to his team.
The ceremony was attended by riders from across the paddock and all categories, including Spain's eight-time world champion Marc Marquez and France's current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
Dupasquier, 19, died after a crash in qualifying for the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix involving three bikes.
Yamaha's Quartararo later dedicated his record MotoGP qualifying lap to the Swiss rider.
