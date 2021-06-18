Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MotoGP retires Dupasquier's race number 50

MotoGP - Italian Grand Prix - Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy - May 30, 2021 Team members pay tribute to Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier who died from injuries sustained in yesterday's qualifying REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

June 18 (Reuters) - MotoGP announced on Friday the retirement of Jason Dupasquier's race number after the Swiss Moto3 rider died in a crash at Italy's Mugello circuit last month.

The number 50 was retired in a ceremony ahead of the weekend's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with a trophy presented to his team.

The ceremony was attended by riders from across the paddock and all categories, including Spain's eight-time world champion Marc Marquez and France's current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Dupasquier, 19, died after a crash in qualifying for the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix involving three bikes.

Yamaha's Quartararo later dedicated his record MotoGP qualifying lap to the Swiss rider.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

