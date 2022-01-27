Motor racing F1 signs 7-year extension with Singapore

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 22, 2019 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads at the start of the race REUTERS/Tim Chong

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Formula One has agreed a seven-year contract extension with the Singapore Grand Prix, the sport organiser said in a tweet on Thursday, keeping the iconic night race on the calendar until at least 2028.

The race, cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, is set to return as part of a record 23-race calendar in September, with the 2022 event the first under the new seven-year deal. Singapore's earlier contract, a four-year deal agreed in 2017, expired in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.