Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Motor racing Hamilton dispels "myth" over Mercedes chassis swap

2 minute read
1/2

Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - June 19, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after qualifying Pool via REUTERS/Nicalos Tucat

June 19 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton dispelled the "myth" surrounding a chassis swap with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas after qualifying for Sunday's French Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Bottas had swapped chassis for this weekend's race at the Paul Ricard circuit as part of a planned rotation, Mercedes said in the build-up.

As a result, the Briton has been driving the chassis used by Bottas in the last four races, including a nightmare last round in Baku, while the Finn has the chassis that has carried Hamilton to three wins from six races.

Mercedes said both chassis were identical, but the swap, coinciding with an upswing in form for Bottas and greater struggles for Hamilton, has led to speculation and conspiracy theories.

"I saw you coming up with some myth so I was happy to be able to prove you wrong," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 commentator and former racer Paul di Resta in the post-qualifying interviews.

"The quality of our engineers' work, (our) cars are exactly the same."

Hamilton qualified second on Saturday, behind Red Bull pole-sitter Max Verstappen but ahead of Bottas in third.

The fired-up Finn, who headed into the weekend with speculation surrounding his Mercedes future, had led Hamilton through all three practice sessions.

Hamilton admitted to struggling but said that had more to do with getting the car in the optimum operating window.

"As you can see today I managed to do a great job with the same car," he said after beating Bottas in qualifying. "So it’s no different.

"We’re just in general struggling with getting everything from the tyres and getting the car in the right window."

Bottas agreed, saying: "I think it's more in the head.

"You think some chassis is better, some not, so I don’t think there’s much difference."

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:56 AM UTCTokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead.

SportsMLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers
SportsBland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open
SportsElectrifying kickoff to U.S. Olympic trials, world record shattered
SportsGermany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal