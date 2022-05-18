Mott named head coach of England's limited-overs side

Cricket - Women’s Ashes - Test Match - England v Australia - The Coopers Associates County Ground, Taunton, Britain - July 19, 2019 Australia coach Matthew Mott Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

May 18 (Reuters) - Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Australian has signed a four-year agreement and will take charge when England face The Netherlands in a three-match one-day international series next month.

