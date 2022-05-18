1 minute read
Mott named head coach of England's limited-overs side
May 18 (Reuters) - Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old Australian has signed a four-year agreement and will take charge when England face The Netherlands in a three-match one-day international series next month.
