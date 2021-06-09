Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Mourinho claims he won 'half a trophy' at Tottenham

2 minute read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 16, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Jose Mourinho said he had won "half a trophy" at Tottenham Hotspur after guiding the Premier League club to the League Cup final last season, only to be sacked less than a week before the match.

Mourinho was dismissed by Tottenham in April after 17 months in charge following their dismal form last season. In May, the 58-year-old was named the AS Roma manager for the next campaign.

Tottenham appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as the interim coach and subsequently lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Manchester City.

In an interview with television host James Corden published by The Sun, Mourinho said he had won "25 and a half trophies" during his managerial career with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"The half is the final I didn't play with Tottenham," the Portuguese said, adding that he was disappointed to have been let go before the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium.

"You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you to play a final is a dream and it doesn't matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream.

"A Wembley final is more than a dream... and to have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn't have many of course was a double dream."

Tottenham ended the season seventh in the Premier League, qualifying for the newly-introduced third-tier Europa Conference League.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:42 AM UTCJapan's Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence

When Olympics organisers shifted the marathon event from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo, they did so because of concerns about the intense summer heat in the Japanese capital.

SportsDefending champion Zwiatek knocked out in French Open quarter-finals
SportsExplainer: Heatstroke or COVID-19? Similar symptoms could confuse at Olympics
SportsKrejcikova ends nervy teenager Gauff's run to reach French Open semis
SportsBrazil score early and late to defeat Paraguay 2-0