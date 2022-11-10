Mourinho unsure if Dybala can play before World Cup















Nov 10 (Reuters) - AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is unsure if Paulo Dybala can play in Sunday's Serie A game against Torino as the Argentine forward recovers from a thigh injury that has threatened his World Cup participation.

Dybala sustained what Mourinho described as a serious injury in a 2-1 home win over Lecce last month and the Portuguese said it may be difficult for him to return to action before 2023.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is hopeful the 28-year-old can still make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

"I don't know his contacts with Argentina and Scaloni. I don't know if he has to play on Sunday to go to the World Cup, or not to play to go to the World Cup," Mourinho said.

Domestic leagues will pause after this weekend's action for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

"One thing is obvious. The players who will go to the World Cup are going to have their heads more on the other side than on this side in this last game," Mourinho added.

"Of course we need Paulo. If I have a choice, I would like to have Dybala against Torino."

Argentina, who will announce their 26-man squad on Monday, begin their World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia. They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.