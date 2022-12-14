MRI confirms torn ACL for Cards' Kyler Murray















December 14 - An MRI exam confirmed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Monday's game against the New England Patriots, coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Tuesday.

The team Twitter account posted: "Heal soon QB1."

Murray was injured on the third play from scrimmage, a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on the non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

Kingsbury said he didn't know if there was other damage to Murray's knee beyond the ACL tear.

"It'll be a new challenge for him, but talking to him (Monday) night, he's up for the challenge," Kingsbury said, before adding that Murray "wants to come back bigger, stronger, faster than ever."

Kingsbury doesn't know whether or not Murray will rehab at the Cardinals' facility or at his home in Dallas.

"I'm sure whoever it is with it will be done well," Kingsbury said.

Colt McCoy, 36, replaced Murray for the Cardinals (4-9), who dropped a 27-13 decision to the Patriots in Glendale, Ariz. McCoy completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards and one interception.

He will be the team's starter for the remainder of the season.

"I've played for a long time and you've always got to be ready," McCoy said. "You never want to see the guy in front of you go down."

Trace McSorley moves up to No. 2 on the depth chart. Arizona also reportedly signed rookie quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad. Strong went undrafted in the 2022 draft but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent before being released in late August.

Murray, 25, has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season. He also has rushed 67 times for 418 yards and three scores.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Murray signed a $230.5-million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray has thrown for 13,848 yards with 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in 57 career games since the Cardinals selected him with the top overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.