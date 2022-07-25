Mu holds off Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 800 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 24, 2022 Athing Mu of the U.S. wins the women's 800 metres final ahead of second placed Britain's Keely Hodgkinson REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - American Olympic champion Athing Mu added the world 800 metres title to her resume on Sunday as the 20-year-old cleverly squeezed out Briton Keely Hodgkinson in a neck-and-neck finish.

Mu took up the running with 300m to go but Hodgkinson, also second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her and when the American drifted slightly wide coming into the home straight, the Briton, also 20, squeezed into the gap and looked set to go past.

Mu though, fairly and gradually, eased back across and kept her shoulder in front of her rival, shutting the door to take the tape in one minute, 56.30 seconds, with Hodgkinson second in 1:56.38.

Kenya's Mary Moraa won the battle for bronze in a personal best of 1:56.71

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford

