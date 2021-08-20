Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

1 minute read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organisers said.

Murray, who lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, was added to the main draw of the U.S. Open following the withdrawal of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. read more

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, has played only a handful of ATP Tour-level events this year having missed the Australian Open because of a positive COVID-19 test and opting out of competing at the French Open.

Murray, who won his first Grand Slam at the 2012 U.S. Open, reached the third round at Wimbledon but withdrew from the singles at the Tokyo Games on the advice of his medical team, dashing his hopes of a third straight Olympic title.

The 34-year-old played in the men's doubles in Tokyo, losing in the quarter-finals.

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:12 AM UTC

Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Sports
Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas
Sports
Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organisers said.

Sports
Judge denies restraining order in Trevor Bauer case

A judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the request for a permanent restraining order on Thursday against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, whom the applicant accused of sexual assault.

Sports
Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap