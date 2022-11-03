Murray returns to Ireland starting lineup to win 100th cap















DUBLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Conor Murray will make his first Ireland start in almost a year and win his 100th cap at home to South Africa on Saturday after Andy Farrell made two changes from the side that wrapped up July's series victory in New Zealand.

The Munster scrumhalf will become the eighth Irishman to win a century of caps, a landmark most recently passed by halfback partner Johnny Sexton, who captains the side against the world champions.

Murray starts ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland's first choice number nine for the last 18 months who drops to the bench having yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.

The only other change from the famous 32-22 win that sealed Ireland's first ever three-test series victory over the All Blacks sees Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune come in for the injured James Lowe.

Baloucoune, 25, will win his third cap, having started in easy victories over the United States and Argentina last year.

Hugo Keenan, who like Gibson-Park has not played any competitive rugby since the New Zealand series, starts at fullback.

With Bundee Aki in the middle of an eight-week ban, in-form Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey gets a rare chance to impress off the bench with Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw starting in midfield.

Team:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 23 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 44 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 60 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster, captain) 108 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster) 99 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 46 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 10 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 60 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 33 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 46 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 87 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 43 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 20 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster) 28 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster) 118 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 25 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 30 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster) 35 caps

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 6 caps

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.