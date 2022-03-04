Murray reunites with coach Lendl for third stint - reports

March 4 (Reuters) - Andy Murray will be coached by Ivan Lendl for the third time in his career as the Scottish former world number one prepares for the grasscourt season, British media reported on Friday.

Murray worked with Lendl between 2011-2014 and then again from 2016-2017, periods during which Murray won his three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and also reached number one in the rankings.

Murray, who had hip surgery in 2019 which kept him out of action for months and nearly ended his career, has clawed his way back to number 84 in the world rankings.

In December, the 34-year-old split with long-time coach Jamie Delgado, who had joined Murray's team in 2016 as an assistant coach and took over from Lendl as head coach in November 2017.

Murray recently worked with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carrill and German Jan de Witt.

Murray last played in Dubai last month and has received a wild card for this month's Indian Wells tournament.

He said last month he was skipping the claycourt season to maintain his fitness with one eye on Wimbledon, the Grand Slam he last won in 2016. read more

Lendl, a former number one with eight Grand Slam titles, also had a brief stint coaching German world number three Alexander Zverev.

