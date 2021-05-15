Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 13, 2021 Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round doubles match with Liam Broady against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Romania's Horia Tecau REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday.

The former world number one has not played a singles match since March when he pulled out of the Miami Open due to a groin injury. He made a comeback in Rome at the Italian Open but only played in the doubles competition where he was knocked out in the last 16.

Murray, ranked 123rd in the world after long layoffs due to hip injuries, was set to enter the qualifying rounds for the French Open as he waited for organisers to decide on whether he would receive a wildcard.

The 34-year-old Scot, a three-times Grand Slam champion, was expected to make his singles comeback at claycourt tournaments in either Geneva or Lyon next week but his name was not on the list of wildcards.

The grasscourt swing begins next month.

Wimbledon, a tournament Murray has won twice, begins on June 28.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.