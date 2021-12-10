Murray splits with coach Delgado - reports

Tennis - ATP 500 - Fever-Tree Championships - The Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2019 Britain's Andy Murray with coach Jamie Delgado during practice Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Murray has split with coach Jamie Delgado after working with his compatriot for over five years, British media reported on Friday.

Delgado joined Murray's team in 2016 as an assistant coach, when the Scot won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as world number one, and took over from Ivan Lendl as the main coach in November 2017.

The 44-year-old Delgado, who represented Britain in the Davis Cup as a player, will work with Canadian world number 14 Denis Shapovalov, the reports said.

Murray, 34, recently worked with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carrill and will continue a trial with German Jan de Witt at next week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Murray, ranked 134th, had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and has not been able to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

