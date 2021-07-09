Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Harry Kane celebrates scores their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A group of so-called "mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats' task was to knock one down. It took them about five minutes to choose England.

England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation's first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966.

Animals have been used in the past to predict the outcome of football matches.

A German octopus shot to fame during the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches.

He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.

Reporting by Ben Makori; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:40 AM UTCMLB roundup: Phils' Brad Miller hits 3 homers vs. Cubs

Brad Miller hit three homers and drove in five runs to power the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

SportsSuns overcome Antetokounmpo's 42 points to beat Bucks, take 2-0 Finals lead
SportsTokyo Olympics organisers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games
SportsMLB roundup: Dodgers avoid sweep in Miami
SportsMMA-McGregor predicts Poirier will leave Octagon on a stretcher