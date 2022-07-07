Nadal hosts news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's semis against Kyrgios

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will host a news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's Wimbledon semi-final against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, organisers said on Thursday.

Nadal, 36, turned up for practice at Wimbledon earlier on Thursday a day after the 22-times Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarter-final.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar

