Nadal hosts news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's semis against Kyrgios
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will host a news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's Wimbledon semi-final against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, organisers said on Thursday.
Nadal, 36, turned up for practice at Wimbledon earlier on Thursday a day after the 22-times Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarter-final.
