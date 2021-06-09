Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nadal overcomes tough Schwartzman test to reach French Open semis

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rafa Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years but roared back to beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday and storm into the French Open semi-finals.

Schwartzman ended Nadal's run of 36 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros, dominating the longer rallies with well-constructed points and the match was evenly poised at 4-4 in the third set when third seed Nadal converted a crucial break point.

Schwartzman ran out of energy in the fourth as Nadal dispatched him with a clinical performance, the defending champion sending a flurry of winners past the tiring Argentine.

Nadal, 13-times champion at Roland Garros, will next play either top seed Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini who meet in the last quarter-final later on Wednesday.

