Nadal takes first set 6-2 against Djokovic in French Open quarter-final

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal broke world number one and reigning champion Novak Djokovic's serve twice to take the opening set 6-2 in 52 minutes in their French Open quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has won 13 out of his record 21 Grand Slam titles on the Parisian red clay and the winner of the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier will meet German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

