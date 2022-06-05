Nadal takes first set in French Open final against Ruud

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown, took the first set 6-3 against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Nadal, looking to increase his record Grand Slam title haul to 22, and world number eight Ruud exchanged early breaks.

But the Spaniard broke again to charge 4-1 ahead and he served out for the set.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.