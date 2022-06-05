1 minute read
Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22
PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.
Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX;
