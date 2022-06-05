Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

Reporting by Julien Pretot

