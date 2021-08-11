Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati hardcourt event with foot injury

2 minute read

Aug 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serve as he practices on a day off before playing in the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's U.S. Open preparations have suffered another setback after the Spaniard withdrew from next week's Cincinnati hardcourt event with a nagging foot issue, organisers of the Masters 1000 tournament said on Wednesday.

Nadal suffered a shock exit last week in Washington, where he kicked off his lead-up to the U.S. Open, and on Tuesday pulled out of the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Toronto with a left-foot issue.

The Spaniard is the latest in a number of high-profile names to sit out next week's Western & Southern Open, joining a list that includes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin.

In his pre-tournament news conference in Toronto on Sunday, Nadal said a recurring foot issue he has been dealing with since 2005 returned at the French Open, where he fell to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals. read more

When discussing his Toronto withdrawal Nadal, who also sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, said: "With this pain, I am not able to enjoy, and I really don't believe that I have chances to fight for the things that I really need to fight."

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12.

Canadian Milos Raonic, who was runner-up at the 2020 Western & Southern Open, which was held in New York in a bid to limit travel ahead of the U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has also withdrawn from the Cincinnati event with a heel injury.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:56 PM UTCMessi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he wanted to power Paris St Germain to their first Champions League trophy, putting the tearful farewell he bade to Barcelona behind him after signing a two-year contract with the deep-pocketed French soccer powerhouse.

SportsNadal withdraws from Cincinnati hardcourt event with foot injury
SportsRow deepens over La Liga private equity deal
SportsMLB roundup: Rays top Red Sox to pad AL East lead
SportsOlympic body lambasts 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for athletes returning to South Australia