Naomi Osaka to make return at San Jose next month

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 23, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

July 19 - Naomi Osaka committed next month's tournament in San Jose, Calif., her first appearance since a first-round loss at the French Open on May 23.

The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Osaka, 24, withdrew from Wimbledon due to a nagging injury to her left Achilles.

The San Jose tourney begins on Aug. 1. Osaka joins a field that includes Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina, World No. 5 Ons Jabeur and American teenager Coco Gauff.

-Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.