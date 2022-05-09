Naomi Osaka out of Italian Open with Achilles injury

Tennis - WTA Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her second round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo REUTERS/Susana Vera

May 9 - Naomi Osaka is out of the Italian Open to rest a sore left Achilles.

Osaka was injured at the Madrid Open during a first-round victory and said Monday morning she hasn't healed.

Osaka lost her second-round match in Madrid to Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who was slated to be Osaka's first-round opponent in Rome.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain replaces Osaka in the Italian Open.

Osaka said she is focused on being ready for the French Open, which begins May 15.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.