Naomi Osaka out of Italian Open with Achilles injury
May 9 - Naomi Osaka is out of the Italian Open to rest a sore left Achilles.
Osaka was injured at the Madrid Open during a first-round victory and said Monday morning she hasn't healed.
Osaka lost her second-round match in Madrid to Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who was slated to be Osaka's first-round opponent in Rome.
Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain replaces Osaka in the Italian Open.
Osaka said she is focused on being ready for the French Open, which begins May 15.
--Field Level Media
