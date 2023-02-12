Napoli cruise to 3-0 win over Cremonese















NAPLES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Serie A leaders Napoli eased to a 3-0 home win over bottom side Cremonese on Sunday, claiming their sixth consecutive league win.

Napoli took the lead in the 21st minute through winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who kept the ball from going off the pitch and went on to finish his solo effort with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Striker Victor Osimhen doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark from close range, scoring in his sixth league game in a row to make it eight goals in 2023.

Substitute midfielder Eljif Elmas sealed the win 11 minutes from time, after he was set up by defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Napoli are 16 points above second-placed Inter Milan, who travel to Sampdoria on Monday.

Cremonese, who are still without a league win this season, remain bottom of the standings on eight points.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge











