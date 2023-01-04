Napoli's 11-match winning streak ended by Inter

[1/4] Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 4, 2023 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria















MILAN, Italy, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Napoli's 11-match winning streak in Serie A ended on Wednesday when Edin Dzeko's second-half goal secured Inter Milan a 1-0 victory.

While Napoli dominated possession in the goalless first half, Inter striker Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when he headed in a cross from Federico DiMarco.

Napoli top the table with 41 points after 16 games. They lead second-placed AC Milan by five points. Fourth-placed Inter are on 33 points and trail Napoli by eight points.

