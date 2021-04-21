Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apr 14, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with teammates after the Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals put outfielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday evening due to a strained left shoulder.

Soto was scratched from the lineup a couple hours before the Nationals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was replaced in right field by Andrew Stevenson, who was penciled in at the leadoff spot in the batting order.

The 22-year-old Soto is hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He led the National League in 2020 with a .351 batting average to go along with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games.

The Nationals recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from their alternate site to take Soto's spot on the active roster. Hernandez is hitting .143 (1-for-7) in five games with Washington this season.

Before the game, Washington also announced it has recalled right-hander Steven Fuentes, and optioned right-hander Ryne Harper to the club's alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va.

