NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

The NBA will not schedule any games on Election Day to encourage fans to get out and vote in the midterm elections this fall.

The league announced Tuesday that the decision "came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The league will use the platform of games on Nov. 7 "to amplify the work of each team to promote civic engagement in their respective markets and share important voting resources from our partners," the NBA said in a statement.

The complete 2022-23 NBA schedule will be announced Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

